The Minka Group announces the expansion of their Robin Baron lighting collaboration, with a Dallas event at Lightovation
Celebrity Interior & Product Designer, Robin Baron brings a striking sense of style everywhere her dynamic on-air personality is featured.
The Minka Group is a leader in the decorative lighting, ceiling fans, and home décor categories, as well as a licensee of the fashion-forward lighting collections with Robin Baron.
A thread of Robin’s fashion-forward and bold style runs throughout her entire Minka Group lighting collections.
The Minka Group’s exclusive launch event features new lighting designs by Celebrity Interior & Product Designer Robin Baron aka the Baroness!
To launch the North American debut of its expanded Robin Baron Lighting Collection, Minka will host an exclusive launch party to “Brighten Up Your Market with The Baroness!” during Dallas Market Center's Lightovation event.
Tim Flannery, President of Minka Group shared, “Working with Robin is a joy, and we eagerly anticipate our 2023 Dallas showroom kickoff with the expansion of her lighting collection. The Robin Baron Lighting Collection and her aesthetic is the perfect blend of modern meets luxury and offers a wide range of design styles that our customers and the consumers absolutely love and admire.”
The Minka Group's exclusive launch party will help to celebrate Robin Baron’s (aka The Baroness) newly expanded Lighting Collection with The Minka Group and will be held during Lightovation in The Minka Group’s Dallas lighting showroom on Monday, January 9th, from 3:00-6:00 pm in Dallas Market Center’s Trademart Building, 4th Floor, Space 4103 (2100 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas, TX 75207). Minka’s “Brighten Up Your Market with The Baroness” party will also feature DJs and a signature drink in Baron’s honor, “The Barontini”. Guests are asked to RSVP on Eventbrite.
As an added bonus, The Minka Group will host a second event with a special meet & greet with Celebrity Interior & Product Designer Robin Baron, President of Robin Baron Design, on Tuesday, January 10th from 4:00 - 5:00 pm in their Dallas showroom TM4103. Baron will meet with market attendees to offer insights and inspiration behind her exquisite lighting designs and share her experiences working with The Minka Group.
“Minka Group and its brands are a Dallas destination because of their incredible style and craftsmanship. The Robin Baron collection is a further example of how they provide incredible options for customers,” says Michael Bauer, Dallas Market Center VP of Business Development, Design.
The Minka Group’s partnership with nationally recognized interior designer Robin Baron initially launched in January 2022 with a capsule collection introducing fashion-forward lighting sconces, pendants, and dazzling chandeliers in multiple sizes and in distinctive finishes.
Baron shared, “Lighting, like jewelry, should be bold, and fabulous! Wherever I travel, I am always drawn to vintage, unique, and specialty pieces as one of my greatest passions is jewelry. In the same way that a beautiful piece of jewelry defines a fashionable look, the right light fixture is able to completely transform a room from simple to stunning. My lighting designs for Minka Group make that statement - by punctuating the space, elevating the design, and giving each room that finishing touch that homeowners crave”.
Robin Baron’s Lighting Collections for The Minka Group feature illustrious and iconic style – with collections named as an homage to neighborhoods in Robin’s hometown of New York. The Astor, Chelsea, Gramercy, SoHo, Sutton, Tribeca, and Yorkville - along with the newly added NoHo, North Fork, and Watermill Collections - are each entirely unique and feature brilliant, bold style that runs throughout Baron’s entire Minka Group lighting collections. As is evident in the starburst shapes featured in the Gramercy and Sutton designs and the elegant loops reflected in the Astor and Yorkville designs, Baron draws inspiration from her Signature Collection of decorative hardware and her licensed hardware collection with Hamilton Sinkler. The stylish SoHo and NoHo designs incorporate mixed materials and finishes, a clear nod to her fashion background, and pair exquisitely with Robin’s UnZipped Pillow Collection by The Pillow Goddess™.
Robin’s licensing agent Yudi Kaufman, YKD Associates, added, “I have worked with Robin Baron for a decade and she continues to shine as a design superstar. As with anything designed by Robin, her love of jewelry and a keen eye for scale and proportion is apparent.”
About Minka Group:
The Minka Group is a leader in the decorative lighting, ceiling fans, and home décor categories, as well as a licensee of the fashion-forward lighting collections with Robin Baron. Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Minka prides itself on the quality and workmanship of every single fixture they produce with a broad range of price point offerings under multiple brand names such as Metropolitan Lighting Fixture Co, George Kovacs, Ambience, and Minka Lavery. Each of their brands includes an impressive distribution within consumer and trade industries while successfully operating on multiple continents. To discover their brands by visiting MinkaGroup.net.
About Robin Baron & Robin Baron Design
Robin Baron Design is an award-winning interior design firm that specializes in luxury design. Robin Baron established her full-service design firm in 1990 after starting out in fashion design, an experience which continues to influence her eye as an interior designer and has led to her attracting A-List clientele. In 2017, Robin expanded her business with her Signature Home Furnishings Collections including hardware, case goods, rugs, upholstery, and lighting. Today, Robin Baron Design includes her full-service design firm, her Signature Collections, and a multi-channel e-commerce site that provides a unique opportunity for designers and consumers to shop curated products with direct access to Robin’s expert advice and design sensibility. To learn more and visit: RobinBaronDesign.com and follow her on Instagram @robinbaronofficial.
About Lightovation
Dallas Market Center is renowned as the International Home of Lighting. Thousands of lighting buyers travel to Dallas for Lightovation each January and June to discover innovative product lines and experience the most comprehensive collection of fixed, portable, and trend lighting for residential and commercial projects.
About Dallas Market Center
Dallas Market Center is a global business-to-business trade center and the leading wholesale marketplace in North America connecting retailers and interior designers with top manufacturers in gifts, home décor, gourmet and housewares, holiday/floral, gifts, lighting, and apparel and accessories. Inside its dynamic, five million square foot campus, nearly 200,000 customers from all 50 states and 85 countries seek industry trends, business education, and new products from exhibitors throughout the year via dominant trade events for gift, home décor, holiday and floral; the nation’s most comprehensive apparel and accessories markets featuring the latest styles from East Coast and West Coast designers; the largest residential lighting trade event in North America; and the largest and most successful open-daily design center. The marketplace is located in the strongest economic zone in the country. In addition, more than 80% of Dallas Market Center buyers report that they do not shop at other market centers. Dallasmarketcenter.com
Peg Hall Williams, APR Communications & Public Relations
Ferguson | The Minka Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
See a glimpse into Robin’s inspired designs with Steven Favreau, Founder of Favreaulous Factory, and Favreau Design as they tour her Lighting Collections.