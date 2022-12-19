12-19-2022 WVL SENDS FOUR TO NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE FOR NEW NIGHT, NEW MILLIONAIRE

Charleston, W.Va.- In partnership with MUSL (Multi-State Lottery Association), dick clark productions, and POWERBALL, the West Virginia Lottery is proud to announce our three trip winners and lucky finalist for New Night, New Millionaire.

In association with the First Millionaire of the Year Live on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve event, the West Virginia Lottery will send four winners and their guest to New York City, where the finalist will have the chance to win $1 million dollars live on national television.

“The West Virginia Lottery is always looking to add anticipation, fun, and excitement to our players’ experiences, and we hope that this event creates a memorable and once-in-a-lifetime experience for our winners,” West Virginia Lottery Director John Myers said. “We can’t wait to watch them in Times Square.”

Contestants entered through the “New Night, New Millionaire” second-chance promotion in July, campaigning the relaunch of national draw game Lotto America with a new Monday draw in its lineup.

West Virginia will send longtime lottery player Gary H. for the chance to become the first millionaire of 2023, and also joining him in the Big Apple are trip winners Adrian S., Teresa B., and Amanda N. All contestants were randomly selected in an official drawing conducted by our third-party contractors and observed by an external audit team at the drawing site.

Gary is one of 29 finalists from around the country advancing to the next round for the $1 million chance. Each finalist entered a second-chance drawing or contest held by one of the 29 participating U.S. lotteries.

For the first time since the event’s inception in 2019, the West Virginia winners will participate in the New York City VIP experience, capped off by a New Year’s Eve gala in Times Square. Country artist Jessie James Decker returns as the POWERBALL co-host, and will join famous emcee Ryan Seacrest just after midnight for the new millionaire announcement.

Lotto America now has drawings three days a week- Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, adding an additional day just as Powerball did in 2021.