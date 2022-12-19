Susumi Announces CEX Listing Postponement To January 2023
Due to the uncertainty in the Cryptocurrency markets particularly with regard to the stability of exchanges, the listing of the Susumi Coin token has been postponed until the end of January 2023.”CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, ST. KITTS & NEVIS, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Susumi Capital has announced that the planned listing of Susumi Coin the Native token of the Susumi Decentralised Crowdfunding Platform has been postponed to Q1 2023 due to unfavorable market conditions.
— - Sam Igwe, CEO Susumi Capital
Susumi had earlier concluded arrangements with multiple CEX to list the Token in Q4 2022 but could not confirm a date due to the turbulence in the Cryptocurrency market caused by the collapse of FTX exchange.
A statement from Sam Igwe, CEO Susumi Capital said:
“We would like to inform you that due to the uncertainty in the Cryptocurrency markets particularly with regard to the stability of exchanges, the listing of the Susumi Coin token has been postponed until the end of January 2023. Susumi token will be listed for trading on multiple exchanges beginning with pre-sales on DEX platforms on 31st January 2023. Furthermore, this postponement has necessitated the adjustment of the timelines for the delivery of other key project milestones. Updates will be provided continuously on the Susumi Website. In the meantime, the Susumi Crowdfunding App continues to be available for users to raise funds and to support other users in the community in this festive holiday period as well as in the harsh economic climate. We wish to thank you for your patience and support for the Susumi Project. We will continue to work with you to deliver maximum value for all users of the Susumi App and to holders of the Token.”
About Susumi:
Susumi is a Web3 platform for blockchain-based cooperative finance applications.
It features a Decentralised Crowdfunding Application that enables anybody to raise funds from the community with cryptocurrency stablecoins and Susumi Coin, the native token of the Susumi Platform.
Susumi is a unique Crowdfunding concept using a Blockchain Smart Contract to create a perpetual fund worth $950M in Susumi Coin.
The innovative technology features a special algorithm which maintains constantly maintains the value of the fund to ensure that the value of the Susumi Coin ($SUSU) is insulated from market volatility whilst increasing its value in the long term.
Users of the App can create a campaign to raise funds quickly in stablecoins such as Binance USD ($BUSD), whilst donors to campaigns are incentivized by rewarding their donations with Susumi Coin ($SUSU) at par value.
The Crowdfunding process is independently governed by the fully audited Susumi Smart Contract deployed on the Binance Smart Chain.
The $SUSU token is due to be listed on multiple exchanges this month and can be obtained early from the Susumi App by donating BUSD directly to active Susu Fund campaigns.
Sam Igwe
Susumi Capital
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Susumi Decentralised Crowdfunding App Overview