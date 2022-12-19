David Rewcastle Tells USA Today “Maybe this will be a teachable moment”
In a recent article published in USA Today, Darien Research Analyst highlighted the current energy crisis.DARIEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Rewcastle, a veteran equity and fixed-income analyst in Darien, CT with 30 years of experience, has found the last year to be particularly productive.
David Rewcastle joined E3 Research Associates, an independent third-party research firm specializing in equities, energy, and economics, in 2018. Located in Westport, Connecticut, David Rewcastle is a Senior Analyst of Energy-Related Equities and Fixed-Income Products.
Prior to moving to Darien, David Rewcastle worked as a senior energy analyst at Divine Capital Markets in New York, NY, covering oilfield services, gas utilities, and energy-related equities.
David Rewcastle has been a well-recognized energy and utility analyst for nearly two decades. In the talk, he spoke about his journey from a master’s graduate to a senior analyst and then into the teaching profession.
David Rewcastle shared his thoughts on the recent energy crises with USA Today.
“We will be paying for it,” David Rewcastle, the professor of economics noted there was no short-term solution.
“Maybe this will be a teachable moment.” David Rewcastle added.
He told USA Today that he believed that biotechnology could benefit the fossil fuel industry by assisting in the production and revamping of fossil fuels, as well as biological treatment of water, ground, and air and corrosion control.
David Rewcastle stated that there are immediate ways to reduce energy prices. When it comes to lowering demand, the United States will almost certainly have to bear a greater share of the burden through monetary policy. The Fed will have to keep an eye on the data to see what happens with supply and demand. This will assist them in making the best decision possible.
Visit his website today to read David Rewcastle’s latest analysis of the energy crisis in the U.S.
https://davidrewcastle.net/
About David Rewcastle
David Rewcastle received a Master of Arts & in Business Administration with a Finance and Petroleum Economics Major from New York University. In the late 1980s, David went to work for Schlumberger in Alberta, Canada, as an analyst in the Western Geco Seismic Division. His responsibilities included database maintenance, conceptual and quantitative interpretation of seismic data, and planning and analysis to develop contract bids for oil and gas seismic exploration projects.
Later, in 2003, David was hired by September Group Partners Research in New York, NY as a Market and Securities Associate Analyst in the Energy sector. He worked as a Buy-Side Equity Analyst, specializing in the energy industry and market trends.
While at September Group, David identified several actionable short-term and long-term market catalysts early in my role. This was an excellent introduction to market trends and the excitement of the NYSE.
David Rewcastle is currently a Senior analyst at E3 Research Associates, a third-party research and analytics company, and an instructor of economics at the University of New Haven. He is a former professor at the New York University School of Professional Studies, where he teaches courses in valuation and finance. His experience includes being a senior research analyst at RHK/Source Capital Group, an analyst at Divine Capital Markets and Capstone Investments, as well as September Group Research Partners. David is a former sovereign risk & rating associate analyst at Fitch Ratings/Thomson Bankwatch and a field analyst with Schlumberger’s Seismic Exploration Group.
David Rewcastle is cited regularly regarding the energy, gas utility, & unconventional energy sectors in Bloomberg News, WSJ, AP, Reuters, Forbes, Investor’s Business Daily, CNN, Barron’s, Houston Chronicle, USA Today, and several regional papers. David is a member of the New York City Energy Forum, NYSSA, and the National Association of Petroleum Investment Analysts. He is a FINRA Series 7, 63, 86, & 87 license holder.
https://davidrewcastle.ourfeatured.com/
