David Rewcastle, a world-renowned financial analyst, named Top Energy Analyst in Connecticut
EINPresswire.com/ -- Company InFocus, the Tri-State region's leading executive recognition platform, is excited to announce the addition of David Rewcastle, a nationally renowned financial analyst, as the Top Energy Analyst in Darien, CT, effective November 22, 2022.
David Rewcastle has a 35-year background in finance and stock analysis and is the senior financial analyst at E3 Research Associates, an independent third-party research and analytics company.
David Rewcastle has joined E3 Research Associates from his position as Senior Analyst of Energy-related equities and fixed-income products at RHK/Source Capital Group & Compass Point Partners in Westport, CT. Prior to this, he served as senior energy analyst of oilfield services, gas utilities, and energy-related equities at Divine Capital Markets in New York, NY. He also serves as an analyst of oilfield services, gas utilities, and energy-related equities at Argus Research Corporation in New York, NY.
“I am thrilled to be named the top energy analyst in Connecticut by Company InFocus, the Tri-State region's leading executive recognition platform. It is a particular privilege to feature my work at E3 Research Associates. E3 Research Associates is a great benefit in the world of financial analysis, energy company analysis, and the BioTech sector,” said David Rewcastle.
“I look forward to shining light on the incredible team at E3 Research Associates and continuing the legacy as well as forging innovative and cutting-edge practices to the analysis of these very important sectors. This is an incredible opportunity for myself and our team.”
David Rewcastle is cited regularly regarding the energy, gas utility, & unconventional energy sectors in Bloomberg News, WSJ, AP, Reuters, Forbes, Investor’s Business Daily, CNN, Barron’s, Houston Chronicle, USA Today, and several regional papers. David is a member of the New York City Energy Forum, NYSSA, and the National Association of Petroleum Investment Analysts. He is a FINRA Series 7, 63, 86, & 87 license holder.
David Rewcastle is a former professor at the New York University School of Professional Studies, where he teaches courses in valuation and finance. His experience includes being a senior research analyst at RHK/Source Capital Group, an analyst at Divine Capital Markets and Capstone Investments, as well as September Group Research Partners. David is a former sovereign risk & rating associate analyst at Fitch Ratings/Thomson Bankwatch and a field analyst with Schlumberger’s Seismic Exploration Group.
