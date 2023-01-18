Rising-star, Parker Heath finds Manufacturing Success at only 24 years old
At PAR KER made, we believe in creating quality goods that are based on original handmade art, and we feel that the variety of styles allows for design for every occasion and every person.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder & CEO of San Diego-based lifestyle brand PAR KER made, Parker Heath finds manufacturing success at only 24 years old.
Founded in 2021 by Creative Artist + Designer Parker Heath, while he was in his senior year of college at San Diego State University - where he received a BFA in Studio Arts - Parker has been honing his artistic talents for creating beautiful abstract paintings that he translates into home + living collections, original art and even a new wallcovering collaboration with Wall Snobs that debuted at Dallas Market Center in January 2023.
From the growth of his brand and expanding his reach through word of mouth, to local grassroots farmers markets and to becoming an ecommerce success - Parker’s abstract art has also recently begun selling in showrooms and galleries in Texas, while his home + living collections are being featured in several multi-line showrooms as well. Adding to the success of his website Parkermadeshop.com, Parker has also begun to expand and offer his products to other online eCommerce marketplaces and etailers to reach consumers and trade customers all across the country.
-Tell us about yourself?
As the Founder & CEO of PAR KER made, I wear many hats. As a lifestyle brand PAR KER made, translates designs from my original abstract paintings into functional art and soft home collections for blankets, throws, pillows, and totes. Which allows users to interact with my art in a less traditional way.
Outside of my manufacturing business, I am an abstract artist, professional freestyle BMX athlete, and an agency-signed male model, from San Diego, CA.
-How did you get started at such a young age?
I got started in the industry by taking a very grassroots approach to selling my artwork and began manufacturing products on a small scale while in my final year of college semesters. At first, I was simply motivated to learn how to implement my skills and education, which I gained from art school, into the real world after college. I founded PAR KER made, by experimenting with new styles and ways to translate my art into different kinds of home & living collections. At PAR KER made, we believe in developing green products and one of our core values is Sustainability. By only using naturally sourced materials and everything they design is made here in the USA - our global brand's mission is to empower our customers to embrace self-expression, while our products bring excitement to the experience of experiencing functional art.
-What was your first product and tell us about the development process?
My abstract art jacquard woven throw blankets are the very first products I created. Seeing the first one come to life, and the public’s response to it really changed everything for me. The process of translating my abstract paintings into a new functional piece of art opened my eyes to how I could allow people to interact with my art less traditionally. By having them constructed of woven cotton thread, and not machine printed, the intricate details of the product, in my eyes, reinforced the purist aspect of it being a “sculptural”, functional work of art.
-How did you first begin selling your collections?
I originally started asking friends and family to share, and through sharing my products on my social media accounts, and participating at local farmer’s markets. Creating my own Etsy shop opened up a new world with an online strategy which has been an easier way to stay organized, implementing a faster system for processing and placing orders, and allowing me to reach a broader audience.
-When did you launch your own website?
It wasn’t until a full year of selling through Etsy that I invested and opened up www.parkermadeshop.com to serve as a one-stop shop where I was able to share my story, and feature the full range of the creative products I design and manufacture. Opening up my own eCommerce channel allowed a larger audience to interact with my brand and buy from me directly.
It’s exciting to share that January 2023 is the 1st anniversary of PAR KER made’s ecom shop, which now offers home & living collections for drop shipping all across the globe.
-What Can Shoppers Expect To Find at www.parkermadeshop.com?
My website features my original abstract art canvases & handmade ceramic pieces, my best-selling jacquard woven throw blankets, made with 100% cotton, which feature a curated collection of 12 different patterns, each one entirely reversible with a different color scheme on the front and back! I’ve most recently expanded into now offering variations of some of the best-selling patterns into woven pillows and tote bags. I really feel that the variety of styles and patterns allows for a blanket design for every occasion and every person.
-How have your sales & marketing strategies changed since you first started your company?
Seeing my company’s first year's sales grow from something that started small and grassroots to now becoming something that is pretty consistent and something I can rely on, is truly amazing! Between running my local farmers markets and craft shows in Southern California, and selling my pieces online, I always have somewhere to market PAR KER made and have an opportunity to make sales. The farmer’s markets have been great, and the increase in sales really showed me that my collections are in demand and something that has only continued to grow and grow.
-What made you embrace selling at markets?
For me, selling at in-person markets has given me the stepping stones for how to articulate and tell my story, market my products, and literally “test the market” when trying out new designs/products.
This led me to take the market concept to a new level by exhibiting at my first major Tradeshow NY NOW, and even more excited with plans for exhibiting in my first major West Coast Tradeshow in January 2023 at Las Vegas Market, in space E-1321.
-Where do you get your inspiration?
Every piece I manufacture relies on the inspiration of my art designs, which are all created originally by hand. This is in an effort to maintain the element and gesture of handmade paintings, which also tends to surface through themes & motifs in the subject matter of my work. The colors of acrylic paint and woven cotton thread don’t translate exactly or as perfectly as my original paintings …but this part of art translation is a beautiful “happy accident” and is something that I always consider when developing my collections.
-Describe your artistic style?
I have to say that my artistic style is definitely influenced by my SoCal upbringing, and studying art history, with designs that evoke a sense of mid-century meeting boho, and beyond. Riding freestyle BMX my whole life and competing on a professional level in competitions around the world, has afforded me opportunities to travel globally and have more of a freestyle approach to life. My travels and experiences have definitely shaped my perspective on the world and how I express myself and create art. My exposure and working in the fashion industry as a male model have also shaped my self-expression and the creation of my collections. From being in collaborative environments where I’m working with other creatives and larger production companies, I have been able to see the bigger picture by translating my art and product development.
-What is your favorite part of your creative process?
My favorite part of creating my products is seeing the reaction when I tell my story and that my collections are made from my original abstract art and how each product’s intricate detail and top-quality construction are manufactured. Some of our pillows, blankets, and tote bags even match one another, which provides a coordinated approach when buyers are considering how our products may play a role in where they will live, how they will be visually merchandised or incorporated in their Design projects.
-How have your collections evolved?
I am thrilled with the expansion of my functional works of art and home + living collections such as my: Throw Blankets, Accent Throw Pillows, Woven Tote Bags, Socks, Art Prints & Original works of Art! My favorite part about our “soft home” products & apparel accessories, is that everything is manufactured with a jacquard weaving construction.
Also, our 100% cotton jacquard woven throw blankets are also completely double-sided due to their unique double weave method of creation. The back side provides the same design in an alternate color scheme allowing the user to utilize two blankets in one.
-What about PAR KER Made will appeal to marketplaces, retailers, and designers?
I think the variety of options amongst style and design, and everything is my original handmade artwork, which is really unique and individualistic and stands at the forefront of our lifestyle brand and why my collections appeal to the consumer, online marketplaces, retailers, and designers.
-How do you keep driving your business forward?
Building a plan and being creative are my biggest driving forces. It also helps that in August while exhibiting at NY NOW our woven throw blankets won a Best of Market Award as recognition for their innovative designs and in our efforts to create Sustainable Green products. This was a huge boost in highlighting our brand and has opened so many new doors for my company. Adding that by also having all of the blankets manufactured with only 100% cotton materials, and constructed end to end here in the USA has been a contributing factor to our success. We have had little to no sourcing delays or interruptions which has helped drive our business forward over the last year.
We believe in creating quality goods that are based on original handmade art that is made in the USA and are approachable to all kinds of buyers.
All of our collections retail at a fair, mid-range price point which is an affordable option for trade businesses; such as retailers, designers, and showrooms that carry our collections.
-What helps motivate you?
I think having such positive support from my friends/family and my online fans are two of the biggest drivers for keeping me motivated and moving forward. But I also feel like I owe it to myself to continue progressing, creating, and looking for new exciting opportunities. This helps to inspire me and helps me in my creative work and reach the top of the next step.
-What’s next for PAR KER made?
By honing in more on the components that started this whole thing, that is being an abstract artist, and selling more of my original art, I will be able to continue to expand my line and develop new home & living collections with new product categories. I also really enjoy working on custom projects, creating artwork, and working with gallerists, and I love collaborating with a wide range of designers & brands to see how they envision and want to utilize my art.
- Can you tell us about the new Wall Snobs Wallcovering collaboration you just launched?
My new collaboration with Wall Snobs is a capsule collection launched with PAR KER made consisting of 3 patterns in three distinctive colorways. The Brick pattern is a bold and modern abstract design with striking line details, and illustrious metallics and features lots of movement (available in beige, green and rust), Line Faces is a minimalist design with a stylistic repeating faces pattern with fun pops of color thrown in (available in black, mustard and white) and our Little Roses is a very playful and whimsical abstract roses scribble style design that features a variety of line weights and illustrious metallics (available in blue, lavender and taupe).
-Any exciting future plans?
YES! This winter we have big plans and I look forward to partnering with other like-minded brands, and retailers, and investigating more licensing opportunities that allow me to be creative is also a part of the evolution of my lifestyle brand. I’m currently looking to speak with several art manufacturers and rug companies for future collaborations for Spring 2023.
As far as trade events I’m planning on attending Spring High Point Market to explore more collaborations that my agent, Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency, has set up for me. I’ve also had an interest in exploring opportunities with attending Modernism in Palm Springs in February and for the summer Dallas Market & Shoppe Object in the fall.
More than anything I am really excited to see what new opportunities arise and where the future takes me. By investing in new trade events across the country I look forward to broadening my reach and for newcomers to discover and follow PAR KER made via my social media: @parkermade_ @parkerheath_
ABOUT PAR KER MADE
PAR KER made is a San Diego-based lifestyle brand that focuses on hand-crafted functional art collections for home and living. Founded in 2021 by Creative Artist + Designer Parker Heath, PAR KER made it on a mission to empower their customers to embrace self-expression, while their products bring excitement to the experience of functional art.
PAR KER made believes in developing green products and one of its core values is Sustainability. By only using naturally sourced materials and everything they design is made here in the USA. In addition to running PAR KER made, their founder Parker Heath is a working model and actor as well as a professional BMX star.
