AZ Top Docs Has Reviewed and Approved Dr. Constantine G. Moschonas For 2022
AZ Top Doc: Constantine G. Moschonas, M.D.
Dr. Constantine G Moschonas of Four Peaks Neurology has been reviewed and approved by AZ Top Docs for 2022.SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AZ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Constantine G. Moschonas, M.D. of Four Peaks Neurology for 2022. Dr. Constantine Moschonas is the current director of Four Peaks Neurology, located in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Dr. Moschonas completed his undergraduate training in Genetics and Medical Genetics at the University of British Columbia (UBC). After medical school he left Canada for Rutgers University. In New Jersey, he completed his Internship and residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. He completed his Neurology fellowship at the University of Arizona. During his tenure at the University of Arizona he was one of the investigators in the pivotal ACAS study. He was the chief resident and fellow in neurovascular sonography.
He then joined Four Peaks Neurology in 1993. Upon arriving in Phoenix, he established the Scottsdale Neurovascular Lab at Scottsdale Healthcare Osborn. He was the former chief of Neurology in the Scottsdale Healthcare System.
Dr. Moschonas is also a clinical professor of Neurology, teaching both medical students and residents. He lectures nationally and internationally on multiple neurology topics of expertise, including genetics and MS, refractory epilepsy and asymptomatic carotid stenosis.
Dr. Moschonas was awarded the Health Professional of the Year for 2005 by the Arizona Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society. He has also been recognized as one of “America’s Top Physicians” in Neurology, and included in the 2004-2005 Edition of “Guide to America’s Top Physicians”, presented by the Consumers’ Research Council of America in Washington, D.C.
