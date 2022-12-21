Family Medicine Specialist, Dr. Colette Lo Named 2022 VA Top Doc
VA Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Colette Lo of Sentara Family Medicine Physicians for 2022.SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colette Lo, MD of Sentara Family Medicine Physicians has been reviewed and approved by VA Top Docs for 2022. Dr. Lo is a Family Physician practicing in Virginia Beach. She is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.
Dr. Lo is currently affiliated with the Sentara CarePlex Hospital and the Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital.
Her educational training includes a medical degree received from Eastern Virginia Medical School and a residency training performed at Eastern Virginia Medical School.
