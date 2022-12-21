Submit Release
Family Medicine Specialist, Dr. Colette Lo Named 2022 VA Top Doc

Dr. Colette Lo

VA Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Colette Lo of Sentara Family Medicine Physicians for 2022.

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colette Lo, MD of Sentara Family Medicine Physicians has been reviewed and approved by VA Top Docs for 2022. Dr. Lo is a Family Physician practicing in Virginia Beach. She is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

Dr. Lo is currently affiliated with the Sentara CarePlex Hospital and the Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital.

Her educational training includes a medical degree received from Eastern Virginia Medical School and a residency training performed at Eastern Virginia Medical School.

To learn more about VA Top Doc, Dr. Colette Lo please visit: https://vatopdocs.com/doctors/drcolettelo/

About Us

VA Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in Virginia online in an easy to use format. VA Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.

VA Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.

For more information, e-mail us at info@VATopDocs.com and/or visit www.VATopDocs.com.

