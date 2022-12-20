Submit Release
Board-Certified Orthopedic Surgeon Juan Carlos Alvarez, M.D. Named 2022 FL Top Doc

FL Top Docs has reviewed and approved Juan Carlos Alvarez, M.D. of the Florida Joint and Spine Institute for 2022.

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FL Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Juan C. Alvarez of the Florida Joint & Spine Institute for 2022. Dr. Alvarez is an Ivy-league trained, Board-Certified Orthopedic Surgeon specializing in total joint replacement. He takes full advantage of technology and computer navigation in performing advanced joint replacement surgery.

Dr. Alvarez strives each day to provide the highest level of quality care to each and every patient. He performs the quad-sparing total knee replacement, anterior hip replacements, & robotic surgery.

Dr. Alvarez has been a partner at Florida Joint and Spine Institute since 2006 and is currently an active member of the Florida Orthopedic Society, the Southern Orthopedic Society, and the Florida Medical Association.

To learn more about this FL Top Doc, please visit: https://fltopdocs.com/doctors/drjuancarlosalvarez/

FL Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in Florida online in an easy to use format. FL Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.

FL Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.

