Silwood Technology and Arquitectos Tecnologicos partner to accelerate successful ERP data transformation initiatives
Arquitectos Tecnologicos will promote and resell Silwood Technology Limited’s Safyr® product to their enterprise customers in Guatemala and Central America
Metadata Discovery and Management opens a new possibility for us to enrich our Customer Value Proposition for Data Centric Organisations.”ASCOT, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arquitectos Tecnológicos has signed a partnership to promote and resell Silwood Technology Limited’s software product for ERP metadata discovery, curation and integration.
— Alberto Novella, President, Arquitectos Tecnologicos
They will use Safyr® to support their customers in accelerating and optimizing the critical ERP data discovery phases of data transformation and information management initiatives, including data governance, data catalog, data and application migration, data warehouse and analytics.
Based in Guatemala, Arquitectos Tecnológicos are a leading provider of Data and Enterprise Architecture and metadata solutions to mid and large customers in the Telecom, Financial, Manufacturing and Agricultural industry. Established for over 25 years, they also have particular expertise in the SAP marketplace.
Silwood Technology Limited are the developers of Safyr. Safyr is a self-service metadata discovery software product which is designed specifically for data analysts and architects to give them the power to discover, navigate and subset the metadata in large packages before exporting it to other products and technology platforms. They can do this without the need for technical specialists, external consultants or resorting to guesswork. Safyr works with exclusively with the complex data landscapes which underpin application packages from SAP, Salesforce, Oracle and Microsoft.
The use of Safyr accelerates data preparation and analysis phases in key information management and data transformation projects. It has been deployed successfully with Data Governance and Catalogs, Data Warehouse and Analytics, Master Data Management, Data Integration and Transformation initiatives.
This often-overlooked project phase can contribute to delays and overspend if not completed effectively especially when packaged systems are part of the IT ecosystem involved.
“Metadata Discovery and Management opens a new possibility for us to enrich our Customer Value Proposition for “Data Centric Organisations” where they want to have full control of their data for business decisions, data governance and privacy initiatives. For our Enterprise Architecture endeavours they allow us to go in more detail in the Data Domain Architecture and integrate it to the Business and Application Architecture Domains”.
Roland Bullivant, Silwood Technology’s Sales and Marketing Director commented: “We are pleased to welcome Arquitectos Tecnologicos to our partner community. We are looking forward to working with them and their customers to improve the value customers gain from their investment in SAP and associated data transformation projects. They are a well-established and professional company dedicated to ensuring that their clients maximise the return on their data assets.”
To learn more about the partnership please contact Silwood Technology at info@silwoodtechnology.com or Arquitectos Tecnologicos at https://www.arquitectostecnologicos.com
About Silwood Technology Limited
Silwood Technology is the leading supplier of self-service metadata discovery software products for Enterprise Application Packages including SAP, SAP BW, SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors HXM, Salesforce, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Siebel, Oracle E-Business Suite, and Microsoft Dynamics.
Silwood Technology’s product, Safyr® supports customers and partners who need to accelerate the delivery of complex data governance and other critical data and information management transformation projects.
Sample customers include BASF, ATB Financial, Hewlett Packard, VW, Twitter, Henny Penny, Aldi, Centrica and many others in virtually all vertical sectors.
To learn more about Silwood Technology please visit www.silwoodtechnology.com
Note: SAP is the trademark or registered trademarks of SAP AG. All other company and product names may be trade names or trademarks of their respective owners.
About Arquitectos Tecnologicos
Arquitectos Tecnológicos is a leading provider of Data and Enterprise Architecture for transformation projects where Data Governance and Catalogs, Data Warehouse and Analytics, Master Data Management, Data Integration and Application Consolidation initiatives are needed.
Please visit https://www.arquitectostecnologicos.com for more information.
