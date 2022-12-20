GLYNT.AI Announces Partnership with ATMOS.AI -- Sustainability and Emissions Reporting for Private Investment Portfolios
The new offering provides accurate and audit-ready data and reports for portfolio companies and their investors
For fast-growing and innovative companies who must do investor reporting, it is now simple to get started with an ESG solution. It's just a click on AWS or Azure Marketplaces."”MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GLYNT.AI, the first sustainability data service for finance, compliance and sustainability teams, announced a new partnership with ATMOS.AI to provide emissions and sustainability data for venture capital and private equity funds, along with their portfolio companies. GLYNT’s accurate and audit-ready data is directly integrated into the ATMOS solution, enabling a comprehensive ESG platform suitable for smaller and fast-growing businesses and their investors.
— Max Mona, CEO Atmos.AI
“We’re delighted to partner with ATMOS,” said GLYNT.AI’s CEO Martha Amram. “Together we’re making it easy for fast-growing and innovative businesses to get access to the same high-quality data that GLYNT provides for large, global customers. As always, GLYNT data is accurate and audit-ready, and with ATMOS we enable rollups and aggregations to the fund level.”
“Our mission is to help organizations start their ESG & sustainability journey, particularly in the private investment space with more than 5,500 funds and over 50,000 portfolio companies. Our partnership with GLYNT brings top-tier resources to this global market,” said Max Mona, Founder of ATMOS. “The funds need consistent aggregation of portfolio company data, without fuss. The portfolio companies need to produce investor-grade data, without excessive burden. Together GLYNT and ATMOS deliver on their shared vision of democratized access to ESG resources by enabling automated sustainability reporting across the portfolio that is rigorous, harmonized and affordable."
The ATMOS platform offers a market-ready solution that aims to help funds and portfolio companies start and evolve their ESG & Sustainability journey, including materiality, baseline, and improvement metrics. For funds, ATMOS offers comprehensive data roll-ups and the benchmark with key investor frameworks such as UNRPI and ILPA.
The GLYNT and ATMOS solution is easy to use and will be available in early 2023. Portfolio companies can simply add GLYNT’s investor data services to their AWS or Azure accounts, “getting started with a click.”
