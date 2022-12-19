Spartan Capital Securities is Pleased to Announce the Hiring of William Birney, Vice President of Capital Markets
We are very pleased that William Birney (“Bill Birney”) has joined the Spartan team”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- William Birney has over 20 years of experience in the financial industry with senior positions in Equity Sales and Trading, Research Sales, and most recently, Capital Markets. He was graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a B.S. in Finance.
— Founder and CEO, John Lowry
Previously to joining Spartan, he was in research sales at Maxim Group and most recently, in a senior capital markets position at EF Hutton Group. Actively participated in over 35 transactions in 2022, from SPAC’s to IPO’s, secondaries, follow-on’s, overnight’s and bridge financing. He strongly values client relationships and the fiduciary responsibility associated with bringing viable capital markets opportunities to both existing and new client opportunities
Spartan Capital Securities’ Founder and CEO, John Lowry commented: “We are very pleased that William Birney (“Bill Birney”) has joined the Spartan team. Bill’s extensive knowledge, strong connections, along with proven industry leadership, position him as an ideal addition to our Firm and the Capital Markets Department, as we continue to evolve and grow.”
About Spartan Capital Securities LLC (SCS): Spartan Capital Securities, LLC is a full-service, integrated financial services firm that provides sound investment guidance for high net worth individuals and institutions. Their in-depth market knowledge, calculated risk management strategy and investment acumen have earned them a strong reputation as trusted financial advisors. Spartan Capital’s experienced investment professionals provide highly customized personal service, tailoring an asset allocation program to enable each client to meet their financial goals. Spartan Capital also offers advisory and insurance services through its affiliates, Spartan Capital Private Wealth Management, LLC and Spartan Capital Insurance Services, LLC.
