VA Claims Insider Raises Over $15,000 to Help End the Veteran Suicide Epidemic

VA Claims Insider's 22-day campaign raised over $15,000 for Stop Soldier Suicide, a nonprofit determined to end military and veteran suicide.

AUSTIN, TX, US, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VA Claims Insider (VACI) recently completed a 22-day challenge, #22toZero, which raised over $15,000 to help end veteran suicide. All proceeds go directly to Stop Soldier Suicide (SSS), a registered 501(c)(3) whose mission is to lead the fight against veteran suicide.

Every day in the United States, around 22 veterans are lost to suicide. Veterans are at 57% higher risk of suicide than their peers who didn’t serve.

Brian Reese, Air Force disabled veteran and founder of VACI, believes strongly in taking a stand against this invisible enemy that causes more deaths annually than combat.

“Mental health issues have risen to unacceptable levels among both active-duty service members and veterans,” said Reese, who deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. “The global pandemic and social and economic unrest have only heightened mental health issues and the need for innovative programs that can help heal our service members and veterans before they have thoughts of suicide or attempt it.”

Reese added, “When we saw the vision and mission behind SSS, we knew it was a great fit for collaboration and complementary to our own vision and mission. We wanted to help them continue their good work with veterans and active duty service members.”

"We're thrilled and honored by VA Claims Insider organizing a company-wide fundraising initiative," said Kathy Kauffmann, Vice President of Development at Stop Soldier Suicide. "SSS could not provide the life-saving care to our veterans and service members without the generous support of companies like VA Claims Insider, their employees, and their community partners."

Since 2021, VA Claims Insider has raised over $20,000 for Stop Soldier Suicide. This has allowed the Stop Soldier Suicide Wellness Center to provide over 650 hours of free, confidential, individualized care to veterans and service members at risk for suicide.

VA Claims Insider’s #22toZero campaign raised a total of $7,297.19. Those funds were then matched by the Served With Honor Foundation, of which Reese is a Board Member, bringing the total amount raised from the campaign to over $15,000.

About Stop Solider Suicide:

At Stop Soldier Suicide (SSS), we believe that no one who has served our country should ever feel alone. We serve all service members, veterans, and military families from every branch and every generation, regardless of discharge status. As a veteran-founded-and-led organization, we know firsthand that when a loved one serves, the entire family does too. Stop Soldier Suicide is proud to serve every member of the military and veteran communities.

About VA Claims Insider:

VA Claims Insider (VACI) is an education company for disabled veterans exploring eligibility for increased VA disability benefits. VACI’s Vision is to be the world’s most trusted educational resource for veterans navigating the VA disability claim process and its Mission is to make the VA claim process easy through the power of community, personal coaching, and best in class education because WE CARE. VACI has helped more than 20,000 veterans increase their VA disability rating since 2017.