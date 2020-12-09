VA Claims Insider Acquires HireVeterans.com to Connect More Veterans with Veteran-Friendly Employers

VA Claims Insider acquires HireVeterans.com - Official Press Release 12/9/2020

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

VA Claims Insider, LLC, a Texas-based service-disabled-veteran-owned business, whose Vision is to become “The most trusted name in education-based resources for veterans,” announced the acquisition of Wyoming-based HireVeterans.com, a free website that connects veterans with new career opportunities with America’s top military and veteran employers.

Bringing HireVeterans.com into the fold will help VA Claims Insider serve even more veterans, and more specifically, to help transitioning military members find exciting new civilian career opportunities with military and veteran friendly employers.

Brian Reese, Air Force service-disabled veteran and Founder & CEO of VA Claims Insider, sees the acquisition of HireVeterans.com as a monumental step toward helping military members and veterans celebrate life change by connecting them with the right career opportunities at the very moment they search for it online.

“As a veteran myself, I know all-too-well the anxiety-filled and frustrating transition process from active-duty military service to civilian life. I remember feeling alone. I recall doubting myself and my skillset and wondering if I would even fit into a civilian career. I didn’t know if companies would want to hire me. Truthfully, I didn’t know what I wanted to do or what I was even good at anymore,” said Reese. “Fellow veterans, here’s what I’ve learned about us over the past 15 years: We are some of the most capable, intelligent, learners, action-takers, team players, and mission-focused leaders in the world! We do fit it. We do matter. We can make a huge difference for great companies. And top employers are looking for YOU. I feel a deep responsibility to help you understand what you’re great at, and where you’ll fit-in best in your new civilian career,” stated Reese.

Betty Roberts, Co-Founder and General Manager of HireVeterans.com emphasized this sentiment by saying, "We are thrilled to be part of this outstanding growing network for U.S. military veterans. Joining forces with VA Claims Insider will empower us at HireVeterans.com with even more pathways to serve, and that is what we are all about.”

"As a military spouse whose husband is currently serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, I know all too well the challenges facing our great men and women of the military when they get to their transition. I know this new path forward will expand the opportunities to truly help everyone; especially during these trying times," said Marcelle Turner, Employer Rep for HireVeterans.com

VA Claims Insider launched in 2016 and currently serves more than 500,000 veterans each month across its websites and membership programs. VA Claims Insider exists to help veterans get the VA disability benefits and veteran benefits they deserve for their honorable service to our nation. The company is rapidly expanding its team and operations to serve even more veterans.

HireVeterans.com launched in 2003 and is one of the largest free military and veteran job boards in the world. On any given month, the site hosts more than 50,000 live jobs from featured military and veteran friendly employers. The company’s employees have already joined VA Claims Insider.

You can learn more about VA Claims Insider at vaclaimsinsider.com