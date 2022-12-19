John E. Jacobson 1947-2022

Attorney John E. Jacobson died Dec. 12.

John practiced law in Bismarck in both the public and private sector for many years before moving to the Twin Cities and later working for Thompson Reuters.

He was born on November 3, 1947 to Minor and Ethel Jacobson.

After completing high school in Devils Lake, ND, John graduated with his undergraduate degree and JD from UND. He eventually retired with his wife Marlene to South Carolina. John enjoyed the Boundary Waters of Minnesota and Canada and took his daughters and son-in-law to experience this beauty with him. Later in life, following his passion for hunting, John took up the art of crafting beautiful wooden duck calls. A gentle soul, he enjoyed the simple things in life with a positive outlook, always encouraging his family to do the same.

He is survived by his wife Marlene, his daughters Sr. Chiara Th?rese Jacobson, Jennifer (Mark) Wages and grandson Easton Wages; his sister Susan Berg; brothers-in-laws Donald Elvrum and Marty Glynn; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Marlene Loonam, Darla Elvrum, and Judy Glynn.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Seneca, SC on January 14, 2023 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Prisma Hospice of the Foothills Foundation or St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Seneca, SC.