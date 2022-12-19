Submit Release
TURNING HEADS: ADELLO'S NEW #IMMERSIVE3D AD MOBILE FORMAT

Launching a new innovative #Immersive3D ad format, Adello, a leading Swiss-US adtech provider, highlights that the mobile trend continues to grow and surprise.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adello is bringing the immersive experience of 360-degree videos to mobile devices with an innovative #Immersive3D ad format. This allows users to enjoy the 360-degree video content on their phones even if they don't own a VR headset. This new ad format has been a success on YouTube, providing an exciting new way to experience content.

Mobile advertising has taken a leap forward with the introduction of an #Immersive3D format. It utilizes smartphone sensors to alter the perspective in a running advertisement video. This allows users to observe the video "as if in real life" as it adjusts to their movements in real time.

Skicircus Saalbach, based in Austria, was the first customer to utilize the concept of making winter sports accessible on mobile devices.

Feel the depth and movement of various experiences, from high-altitude hikes to restaurant visits, with the new format. By controlling the angle of view through the smartphone's rotation or manually swiping, the mesmerizing effect is undeniable.

Adello can link customized quests for mobile audiences to search for prizes, vouchers, or codes through pre-click interactions, such as the rotation movements of the smartphone. These interactions can then be clicked on to access the rewards.

Adello offers the new advertising format to be booked now and available throughout its global network in the US, EMEA, and APAC.

About Adello

Adello taps into the power of real-time analytics to generate maximum ROI for mobile marketing. Rated among the top 16 in Big Data worldwide by global market research agency Technavio, Adello's self-learning technology is protected by various patents and has earned nearly 20 awards.

Since 2022, the company has been refocusing on emerging Metaverse technologies, including Blockchain, Gaming, Crypto/NFT. Its satisfied customers include hundreds of the world's leading brands and agencies, such as BMW, Clear Channel, GroupM, McDonald's, SBB, and UBS. Adello operates offices in Europe, Asia, and North America.
Adello is a Swisscom Ventures portfolio company.

www.adello.com

