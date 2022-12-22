AV-Comparatives Releases 2022H2 Long-Term Test of 18 Leading Endpoint Enterprise & Business Antivirus Security Solutions
AV-Comparatives Long-Term Enterprise & Business IT Security Test 2022H2 - Award
Independent, ISO-certified security testing lab AV-Comparatives published the December 2022 Enterprise Security Test Report of 18 IT Security solutions.
Sadly, statistics show an increase in cyber-attacks worldwide during 2022. Our 22H2 Business Security Test helps IT managers, CISOs and CTOs to find an effective, easy-to-manage solution.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The second half-year report of AV-Comparatives’ 2022 Enterprise Main-Test Series, covering Real-World Protection, Malware Protection and Performance Tests, has been released. Product reviews are also included in the report, which can be found here:
— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder AV-Comparatives
https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/business-security-test-2022-august-november
The threat landscape continues to evolve rapidly, presenting antivirus vendors with new challenges. The test report shows how security products have adapted to these and improved protection over the years.
Endpoint security solutions for enterprises and SMB from 18 leading vendors were put through the test series. These were: Acronis, Avast, Bitdefender, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Cybereason, Elastic, ESET, G Data, K7, Kaspersky, Malwarebytes, Microsoft, Sophos, Trellix, VIPRE, VMware and WatchGuard.
Real-World Protection Test: The Real-World Protection Test is a long-term test run over a period of four months. It tests how well the endpoint protection software can protect the system against Internet-borne threats.
Malware Protection Test: The Malware Protection Test requires the tested products to detect malicious programs that could be encountered on the company systems, e.g., on the local area network or external drives.
Performance Test: The Performance Test checks that tested products do not provide protection at the expense of slowing down the system.
False Alarm Test: A False Alarm Test is run for each of the protection tests. These ensure that the endpoint protection software does not cause significant numbers of false alarms (false positives), which can be particularly disruptive in business networks.
Ease of Use Review: The report also includes a detailed user-interface review of each product, providing an insight into what it is like to use in typical day-to-day management scenarios.
Overall, AV-Comparatives’ November 2022 Business Report provides IT managers and CISOs with a detailed picture of the strengths and weaknesses of the tested products, allowing them to make informed decisions on which ones might be appropriate for their specific needs.
The next awards will be for the 2023H1 qualification in the March-June testing period and will be published in July. Like all AV-Comparatives public test reports, the Business Security Report is generally available and free of charge.
About AV-Comparatives
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.
