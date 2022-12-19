Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Revenue, Share, Key Players, Future Growth, Research Report and Forecast 2032

Artificial Intelligence Chip Market is estimated to reach USD 443.98 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 40.35%: SPER Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to SPER Market Research, AI assists in lowering or eliminating the danger to human life in several commercial sectors. It has become more crucial than ever to create systems that are better at handling mathematical and computational problems as data volume has increased. As a result, the majority of large IT companies focus on developing AI chips and software. Additionally, it is anticipated that market participants for artificial intelligence chips would gain from the potential expansion opportunities brought on by the development of autonomous robots. The number of tech AI start-ups backed by various venture capitalists and venture capital funds has also increased yearly in several countries, most notably the U.S., extending the market.

Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Overview:

• Forecast CAGR (2022-2032): 40.35%

• Forecast Market Size (2032): 443.98 billion

The growth of the artificial intelligence chip market revenue is predicted to be fuelled by factors such as increasing investments in AI start-ups, increasing demand for smart homes and cities, and the introduction of quantum computing during the forecast period. Emerging nations like India can get the impetus they want from AI to launch smart city programs. Smart cities and networked digital homes contain immense potential for change because of tools and technologies that are artificially intelligent. Additionally, the creation of a chip with an integrated AI network has given market players for artificial intelligence chips an opportunity. The market is probably likely to witness a minor reduction in year-over-year growth.

The limited adoption of AI in many end-user industries is partly to blame for the affected supply chains due to industry lockdowns and changing priorities. The continuous COVID-19 epidemic has resulted in financial challenges. It is anticipated that this will devastate the supply chain and ultimately force companies and whole industries to evaluate and adapt to the global supply chain paradigm. Numerous manufacturing companies have shut down, which has had a negative influence on the industry and supply chain. This interruption has caused a delay in the deployment of AI-based technology and software.

The Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market study provides market data by the competitive landscape, revenue analysis, market segments, and detailed analysis of key market players such as; Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet Inc., Amazon Web Services, Apple, Fujitsu Limited, General Vision, Inc., Google Inc., Graphcore Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Kalray Corporation, Koniku Inc, Mediatek, Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., Microsemi Corporation., Microsoft Corporation, Mythic, NVIDIA Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., SambaNova Systems Inc, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Tenstorrent Inc, Wave Computing Inc, Xilinx, Inc., XMOS Limited, Zero ASIC.

SPER Market Research study aims to provide market dynamics, demand, and supply with a yearly forecast for 2032. This report provides data for growth estimates and forecasts for product type segment – By Chip Type (GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, Others), By Application {Natural Language Processing, Robotics, Computer Vision, Network Security, Machine Learning (Deep Learning, Supervised Learning, Reinforced Learning, Unsupervised Learning, Others) Context-aware Computing, Predictive Analysis}, By Technology (System-on-chip, System-in-package, Multi-chip module, Others), By Processing Type (Edge and Cloud), By Industry Vertical (Media & Advertising, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, Manufacturing, Automotive, Agriculture, Cybersecurity, Human Resources, Law, Fintech, Government, Others), By Hardware (Processor, Memory, Network), By Function (Training and Inference).

This report also provides data for key regional segments of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

This study also encompasses various market drivers and restraining factors for the forecast period. Various growth opportunities are also discussed in the report.

