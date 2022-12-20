Resonance Launches to Grow the Platforms Covering Tomorrow’s World-Changing Technologies

Resonance owns and manages several fast growth vertical offerings

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A team of entrepreneurs and scientists announced today that they have launched Resonance to help manage a growing portfolio of media and intelligence platforms that will serve as the tech intelligence engine of the future. The new umbrella organization will manage a growing portfolio of media and intelligence platforms that serve industries using powerful technologies to find solutions to science and society’s most pressing challenges.

According to Alex Challans, Resonance’s Chief Executive Officer, the team is committed to building the tech intelligence engine of the future to nurture technologies that could assist with everything from creating a cleaner, more sustainable planet to designing drug treatments that improve health and extend lifespan to exploring the universe around us.

“At Resonance we understand that the value of emerging technologies is built on advanced scientific knowledge that is championed by visionary leadership,” said Challans. “But, communicating the complexity of these technologies and connecting that vision to industry and markets are key challenges in maximizing the potential of these solutions. Our team is committed to gathering careful intelligence on the markets they serve to help businesses, investors and governments make smart decisions as they shape the technologies that can make our world a better place.”

The company’s unique model uses multimedia to inform, promote and connect, while assembling intelligence and insights to better understand the landscape of these technological ecosystems, including their complex supply chains, funding sources and talent pools. The business raised a seed financing round earlier in the year to accelerate its growth.

The current platforms owned and managed by Resonance include The Quantum Insider, Metaverse Insider and Space Impulse. Space Impulse was acquired in November 2022 and has started to publish content as it continues to grow its data platform offering.

Resonance offers a full suite of media and data intelligence services for organizations growing in their respective industries. On the marketing side, Resonance leverages its owned media platforms and distribution channels to provide enterprise-level editorial and digital marketing services. Regarding data intelligence, Resonance employs a team of data scientists and its own media platform to collect and organize the latest global unstructured information into usable data and offer guidance for corporates and governments tracking the rapidly evolving ecosystems. The teams also support startups, governments and multinational corporations with market-leading consulting services.

In the future, the team will continue to deepen and expand services for emerging technology communities while exploring other growth verticals that need tools and platforms to guide and connect markets for these solutions.

Resonance is the tech intelligence of the future. It owns and operates three platforms: The Quantum Insider, Metaverse Insider and Space Impulse. It offers enterprise marketing, market intelligence and strategic consulting across these offerings. Find out more at www.resonance.holdings.