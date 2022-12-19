Global Antibiotics Partnerships Forge Ahead with New Agreements and Collaborations
MarketResearchReports.com: Global Antibiotics Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Research Report is now available from our websiteLEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Antibiotics Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Report contains over 340 links to online copies of actual antibiotics deals and contract documents submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner’s flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party’s ability to derive value from the deal.
In the past, there were significant investments/projects announced related to antibiotics:
>> In 2021, the UK government announced a £30 million investment in a new national antibiotics manufacturing facility, producing a range of antibiotics for humans and animals.
>> In 2020, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation committed $1 billion to the development of new antibiotics, including the creation of a new manufacturing facility in the UK.
>> In 2019, Novo Nordisk announced a $1 billion investment in a new antibiotics facility in Denmark, which will produce antibiotics for use in both humans and animals.
>> In 2018, the US government announced a $350 million investment in the development and production of new antibiotics through the Antibiotic and Diagnostic Development to Advance Patient Treatment (ADD-APT) program.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter antibiotics partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors antibiotics technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of antibiotics partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2010, where a contract document is available in the public domain. The chapter is organized by company A-Z, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), and specific therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and, where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand. For example:
>> CARB-X (Combating Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator) is a global partnership that invests in the development of new antibiotics and other products to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR). It was established in 2016 by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and the Wellcome Trust, with support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
>> CARB-X focuses on investing in early-stage research and development projects, providing funding and resources to companies and research institutions working on innovative solutions to tackle AMR. This includes antibiotics, diagnostics, and alternative treatments such as phage therapy and vaccines.
>> To date, CARB-X has invested over $550 million in more than 50 projects in 15 countries. It has also established partnerships with numerous organizations in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, as well as with academia and government agencies.
>> The goal of CARB-X is to accelerate the development of new products to combat AMR and address the growing global threat of drug-resistant infections. By investing in the research and development of these products, CARB-X hopes to help address the pressing need for new solutions to tackle this global health crisis.
Purchase the report in order to analyze actual company deals and agreements allows assessment of the following:
What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
What exclusivity is granted?
What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
What is the payment structure for the deal?
How are sales and payments audited?
What is the deal term?
How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
How are IPRs handled and owned?
Who is responsible for commercialization?
Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
How is confidentiality and publication managed?
How are disputes to be resolved?
Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
What happens when there is a change of ownership?
What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
