inGen Dynamics Inc. Provides Early Crowdfunding Backers with Important Milestone Updates and Recognition

The belief of crowdfunding backers has been critical to putting the company where it is today.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inGen Dynamics Inc. (https://www.ingendynamics.com/), a Palo Alto based AI, Robotics and Smart Automation organization, is today providing crowdfunding backers with important milestone updates and company recognition for their early interest, participation, and support.
Back in 2016, inGen Dynamics launched an original concept design for its robot named Aido. At that time, it was a brand-new robotics R&D company filled with grand ambitions and stretch goals to bring the concept idea and vision for the Aido robot to reality.
Through several crowdfunding platforms, the team at inGen Dynamics successfully validated the initial robot concept from both community interests and the commitment made by early backers of the project. This was critical as these Aido contributors were seeding the company financially to design, develop, engineer, build, and produce the product.
In the last six years, inGen Dynamics has produced numerous Aido prototypes, with each an improvement on the previous one. The company set itself a high bar and continued to press on by introducing updated technology components and newly enhanced software.
This evolution is centered on a strategic diversification of the company; inGen Dynamics has introduced and has been selling additional products and solutions in smart automation, intelligent security, advanced AI, and next-generational robotic solutions.
They have also significantly strengthened their Product Development, Engineering, and Software teams, built a stronger leadership, added an Executive Advisory board, and a Scientific board.
As a culmination of these improvements, inGen Dynamics is proud to milestone announce that the first batch of next-generational Aido robots has been produced. These robots are dramatically different from the concept version showcased initially on early crowdfunding platforms.
Today’s production-ready version of Aido comprises highly enhanced specifications, the latest advanced technologies, powerful AI capabilities, and a rich array of software applications, features, and functionality.
These powerful new Aido robots come as standalone desktop units. In 2023, inGen Dynamics will offer and ship a new traditional mobility accessory that will provide Aido with movement and roaming capabilities. Later, they expect to release a highly advanced ball mobility accessory that will offer Aido enhanced movement.
inGen Dynamics is also announcing a new family of robots for different industries and purposes based on the core Aido unit. They include Fari for healthcare, Senpai for education, Kobe for fitness, and of course, Aido for service, work, and play. Each of these robots includes a bundle of popular commercial applications tailored for each vertical offering.
The production, manufacturing, and first shipments of these robots will officially begin at the end of 2022. The company expects to be delivering a growing volume of units every quarter after that.
Over time, all the crowdfunding contributors who helped to seed the concept project by ordering a robot unit will receive a new generation Aido unit.
Additionally, out of gratitude, appreciation, and recognition the company is pleased to announce that every crowdfunding backer of Aido will receive warrants to purchase shares of stock of inGen Dynamics. The number of stock warrants issued will be based on each member’s contribution to the project. These stock warrants are expected over time to provide a 10x return from inGen Dynamic’s original valuation of the company at the time of contribution. Furthermore, these stock warrants will reflect the total valuation of inGen Dynamics as a company, including all its product lines and offerings.
All early crowdfunding backers should receive an email notification within the next quarter to login into a specially designated portfolio, where they can review and track their stock warrant amounts and receive news and updates on Aido and the company.
Speaking on the update, inGen Dynamics CEO Arshad Hisham said “2022 has been such a pivotal year for the company, made possible through the hard work, commitment, determination, and perseverance of an amazing global team and the support of all the early believers. I want to thank all the crowdfunding backers who have been critical to putting the company where it is today”.
Founded in 2015 and based in Palo Alto, California, inGen Dynamics is a privately owned and innovation-driven platform company focused on AI, Robotics, and Smart Automation and dedicated to positively influencing the world's perception of intelligent machines. They design and supply a diverse ecosystem of enterprise-focused hardware, software, and cloud platform services to Home and Business markets globally, including Aido, the next-generation modular Service Robot specifically designed for Households, Hospitality, Healthcare, and Retail. Their portfolio of intuitive and practical technology solutions is conceived and built to help millions of people live more fulfilling, healthier, and safer lives.
The company and its products have been featured in major global research reports on security & home robotics and covered by VentureBeat, Bloomberg, Business Insider, Yahoo Finance, IEEE, Fortune, PopSci, Forbes, BCG, Discovery, and Mashable.
The foregoing information is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, any offer for sale or subscription of, or any invitation to offer to buy or subscribe for, any shares or other securities of inGen Dynamics, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on, in any connection with, any contract, commitment or investment decision whatsoever.
This document contains forward-looking statements, which include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations and descriptions of our business strategies. These statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “more,” “goal,” or similar expressions. The statements are based on assumptions that we have made, based on our experience in the industry as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we think are appropriate. We believe these judgements are reasonable. However, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. Our actual results, including in terms of our products and financial results, could differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.
