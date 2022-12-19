NASDAQ Dividend Announced; Shareholders of $JUPW to Receive Distribution of Shares in SRM Entertainment; NASDAQ: JUPW

NASDAQ JUPW JUPW Products Brands $JUPW Minoxidil JUPW Ernie Els $JUPW Eucrisa

JUPITER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- NASDAQ Dividend Announced; Shareholders of $JUPW to Receive Distribution of Shares in SRM Entertainment; Wellness Company also Approved for Dual Listing on Upstream plus Rising Revenues; NASDAQ: JUPW Trading to Commence January 10, 2023, Under Upstream Ticker Symbol $JUPW; all Shareholders to Receive Commemorative NFT JUPW Appoints Ardis with over 20 years of experience in the industry and is a trusted partner for over 500 beach and surf shops in Florida. Active Research Programs Developing Multiple Health & Wellness Product Lines. Growing Revenues from Consumer Products, Contract Research, and Licensing. Eris Oaknet Healthcare & Cosmofix Technovation Launch Marketing of JUPW Products for the India Marketplace. Recently Regained Compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement. New BOD Member Appointed who Reported an Insider Purchase of 122,000 Shares. Exclusive Licensing Agreement with Rejoy, Inc. to Develop Products for Various Treatments in Women with Cancer. Notice of Allowance for Patent Titled "Minoxidil Adjuvant Therapies." Clinical Trial Comparison of JW-100 and EUCRISA for the Treatment of Eczema. Jupiter Wellness, Inc . (Nasdaq: JUPW), a wellness company focused on hair, skin, and Intimate wellness, announced today that SRM Entertainment, Inc. (SRM) has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to separate the company from Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (Jupiter Wellness). Upon completion of the spin-off, SRM and Jupiter Wellness will be two independent and separate public companies. Jupiter Wellness is expected to remain the majority shareholder of SRM.For over three decades, SRM has been a dependable provider of toys and souvenirs for some of the world's biggest theme parks and entertainment spots. SRM has gained the trust of many well-known brands, such as the Smurfs and Zoonicorn, granting them the ability to use their characters in the creation of unique products and toys. Through these relationships, SRM has established itself as a leader in supplying the amusement and entertainment industry worldwide, allowing customers to engage with the intellectual property of these brands in ways that would otherwise be impossible. By doing so, SRM is helping to extend these content providers' relevance and maximize the lifetime value of their content.The CEO of SRM, Richard Miller, stated, "SRM is a nuts-and-bolts business; the more capital we have to turn, the faster we will grow. This IPO of SRM to the NASDAQ will provide us with the capital to continue our revenue growth while giving loyal Jupiter Wellness shareholders a dividend in SRM Entertainment.”I would like to take this opportunity to review the significant progress made by your company since the last Letter to Shareholders dated September 15. We have launched or restarted two clinical trials for tinnitus and eczema, both conditions with large patient populations. We have entered the potentially lucrative market of Female Intimacy Wellness and obtained or added to our intellectual property portfolio with the addition of our hair loss therapy. We finally had our topical treatment for psoriasis and vitiligo approved by the "FDA of India" and just announced the market launch in India. And lastly, we announced record revenues for the Nine Months ending September 30 vs. the corresponding period in 2021.Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) $JUPW is a wellness company focused on hair loss, eczema, burns, and all-around wellness, announced today the appointment of Ardis Enterprises, LLC ("Ardis") as its exclusive distributor for selling NoStingz and CaniSun sunscreen products in the Florida market.Eris Oaknet Healthcare and Cosmofix Technovation Announce the Market Launch of JUPW Photocil Products for the Indian MarketOn November 17th JUPW announced that Eris Oaknet Healthcare Pvt Ltd and Cosmofix Technovation Pvt Ltd had market launch meetings for JUPW Photocil products for the Indian market. The Eris Oaknet product is branded as "Photofirst" in India.The JUPW scientific team presented at meetings in Mumbai hosted by executives from Eris Oaknet and Cosmofix to coincide with the product launch.JUPW announced that Photofirst had been approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), the "FDA of India", for sale in India. Earlier this year, Sanpellegrino Cosmetics Pvt Ltd & Cosmofix Technovation Pvt Ltd signed a licensing agreement with JUPW for the distribution and sales of the Photocil product in 31 countries, including India.Third Quarter Revenues in 2022 Jump to $1,569,925 Compared to Revenues of $687,928 in Third Quarter of 2021On November 14th JUPW announced its financial results for the Third Quarter ended September 30, 2022. JUPW generated $1,569,925 in revenues for the three months that ended September 30, 2022, compared to $687,928 for the same period in 2021. In addition to the revenues booked in the Third Quarter, JUPW wholly-owned subsidiary, SRM Entertainment, received $3.6 million in guaranteed purchase orders from the world's largest amusement parksHighlights in Third QuarterDr. Skender Fani, the Chairman of Otis Elevator-Austria, Heim GmbH, was appointed to the JUPW Board of Directors. On November 1, Dr. Fani filed a Form 4 reporting the purchase of 122,000 shares.JUPW signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Rejoy, Inc., a California Corporation, to develop prescription products for the treatment of nipple neuropathies and associated sexual problems in women that have been treated for breast cancer.The United States Patent and Trademark Office granted a notice of allowance for patent application No. 16/747,685, titled "Minoxidil Adjuvant Therapies."JUPW Re-Opens Enrollment in Clinical Trial Comparison of JW-100 and EUCRISA for the Treatment of EczemaExpected to Complete Patient Enrollment of Clinical Trial in December 2022On November 10th JUPW announced that it has re-opened enrollment in a clinical trial aimed at evaluating the superiority of JW-100, a novel cannabidiol topical cream, in a head-to-head study against EUCRISA, an FDA Approved topical treatment for eczema developed by Pfizer.The study was put on hold to solve stability issues in the original JW-100 formulation. These issues were addressed and resolved to the satisfaction of the study's clinical investigators.JUPW CEO Brian John said "Due to the nature of a double-blind study, we are only able to access certain data from the first run of this trial. However, what we have seen suggests to our team of scientists that we are on the right track and that this study warrants continuation. We are very encouraged by this update and hope to prove that our JW-100 is as effective,Plan to Spin Off Caring Brands, Inc. as Digital Securities Dividend to JUPW ShareholdersOn November 7th JUPW announced that it has plans to transfer and spin off forty percent (40%) of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Caring Brands, Inc., by way of a dividend in the form of digital securities to JUPW shareholders with a record date to occur in late November. JUPW will maintain sixty percent (60%). The spin-off transaction will be subject to various conditions, including Caring Brands, Inc. meets the qualifications for future listing on the Blockchain-powered Securities Exchange Upstream, the revolutionary trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex ("Horizon") and MERJ Exchange Limited ("MERJ"). Management's intention is to publicly list Caring Brands, Inc. via a listing on Upstream in December 2022.Caring Brands, Inc. is an innovative developer of cannabidiol (CBD) based therapeutics and wellness products. The Company's inventory of CBD-enhanced skin-care therapeutics addresses a range of indications including skincare and general wellness. The Company generates revenue through the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of a diverse line of consumer products infused with CBD.The planned dual listing on Upstream is designed to provide Caring Brands, Inc. the opportunity to access a global, digital-first investor base that can trade using USDC digital currency along with credit cards, debit cards, PayPal, and USD, unlocking liquidity and enhancing price discovery while globalizing the opportunity to invest in Caring Brands, Inc. Once approved for listing on Upstream, JUPW shareholders of record will be able to install the Upstream App and receive the dividend shares. Details on how shareholders of record will receive their dividend shares and how to trade them on Upstream will be explained upon notification of the dividend's record date.DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks cap/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for the dissemination of this article.Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. In light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

