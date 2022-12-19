A ‘Super Saturday’ For UK Footfall Despite Strikes & Cold Snap
Retail intelligence leader, RetailNext, reports Super Saturday store traffic is up almost 11% year-on-year
The traditional ‘panic buying’ trend seen over Super Saturday was strong this year, as consumers seemingly hoped to avoid delivery delays caused by the postal strike”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- December 19, 2022 // RetailNext Inc., the worldwide expert in retail intelligence and traffic analytics for brick-and-mortar stores, today announced new data showing a welcomed spike in UK store traffic of 10.9% over last year for Super Saturday. The positive traffic trends have outperformed initial reports that in-store visits were hampered by the challenges of the widespread UK rail and postal strikes as well as the icy temperatures.
— Joe Shasteen, RetailNext Global Manager, Advanced Analytics
The last weekend before Christmas, or Super Saturday weekend as it is more commonly known, typically attracts some of the largest footfall in the UK as shoppers look to make last-minute purchases for the holidays. Physical store traffic climbed 3.9% for Super Saturday, compared to the prior Saturday, while traffic for the Super Saturday weekend increased by 2.4% compared to the prior weekend.
“Early indications were that the severe weather warnings and travel advisories to limit rail trips’, had disrupted store traffic for Super Saturday and the weekend by extension. But the traditional ‘panic buying’ trend seen over Super Saturday was strong this year, as consumers seemingly hoped to avoid potential delays to deliveries caused by the postal strike. These positive traffic trends are aligned with the positive sales forecasts for the period making it a bumper weekend for UK retailers”, said Joe Shasteen, Global Manager, Advanced Analytics.
Store traffic in the South East and London was up 10% over last year, while the Midlands was the lowest performing - but still up 5% year over year over Super Saturday weekend. From a category perspective, Clothing and Shoes outperformed all others (22.2%) compared to last year.
RetailNext's full set of preliminary Super Saturday Traffic data includes:
Super Saturday Weekend (YoY):
Friday, 16 December: 4.6%
Saturday, 17 December (Super Saturday): 10.9%
Friday, 16 December + Saturday, 17 December: 7.8%
Super Saturday Week (YoY):
Sunday, 11 December - Saturday, 17 December: 3.2%
Super Saturday Weekend (WoW):
Friday, 16 December: 0.8%
Saturday, 17 December (Super Saturday): 3.9%
Friday, 16 December + Saturday, 17 December: 2.4%
The company also tracked data across regions and retail categories:
Regions - Friday, 16 December + Saturday, 17 December (YoY):
South East and London: 10.0%
South West and Wales: 9.7%
Midlands: 5.0%
North England: 6.4%
Scotland & N Ireland: 5.4%
Categories - Friday, 16 December + Saturday, 17 December (YoY):
Clothing & Shoes: 22.2%
Electrical & Phones: 2.2%
Jewellery & Accessories: 2.2%
*Stores must be open on both the 2022 & 2021 Date*
(Statistics are subject to change as retailers continue to report updates)
Derived from data collected at thousands of UK stores across multiple brands operating on the RetailNext smart store platform, the data reflects in-store trends across a wide variety of retail segments. Metrics exclude automobiles, petroleum, and warehouse clubs, and include stores across the UK that were open both this year and last year.
About RetailNext
The first technology platform to bring e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands, and malls, RetailNext is a pioneer in focusing entirely on optimizing the shopper experience. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insight to improve the shopper experience in real-time.
More than 400 brands in over 90 countries have adopted RetailNext's analytics software and retail expertise to better understand the shopper journey in order to increase same-store sales, mitigate risks and eliminate unnecessary costs. RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
Learn more at www.retailnext.net.
Judith Subban
RetailNext
email us here