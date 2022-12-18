Silver Alert - Mary Favela ACTIVE

Phoenix PD is looking for Mary Favela, 86-years-old, 5' 00", 140 lbs., with brown hair, and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with gray sweatpants. She left her home, in the area of N 63rd Ave and W Osborn Rd, driving a maroon, 2012 Ford Mustang displaying AZ / ASM9673. Mary gets easily lost and may appear confused. If you see Mary or have any information please call 911 or contact Phoenix PD.