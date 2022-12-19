Exceleras Receives First SOC 2 Certification

Tom Simon

Third-party certification is a natural step for growing SaaS provider.

Going through this complex process was all about demonstrating to our existing and future clients that we will invest as required to earn and keep their trust.” — Tom Simon, CEO of Exceleras

GLENCOE, IL, USA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exceleras, a provider of software solutions that drive the right actions at the right time to accelerate property disposition, has announced that the company has received its first American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Service Organization Control 2 (SOC 2) Type 2 Report. SOC 2 is a compliance standard for service organizations that replaced SAS 70 in 2011 and is the result of an exhaustive audit by a third-party audit firm.

“Going through this complex process was all about demonstrating to our existing and future clients that we will invest as required to earn and keep their trust,” said Tom Simon, Exeleras’ Chief Executive Officer. “Our SOC 2 certification sent our technologists and our team back through every aspect of our software platform and our business. It was time-consuming work that required us to focus not only on how we have built and now deliver our industry-leading tools, but how we run our entire organization.”

“I’m very proud of how we work together as a team to deliver this achievement,” Simon added. “Compliance is not about an audit or an event, it’s a way of doing business. We believe the certification process has made us a better organization.”

SOC 2 was designed to focus on the criteria by which organizations should manage customer data. The certification requires auditors to find evidence of five trust service principles: security, privacy, confidentiality, processing integrity and availability. Through these criteria, the reports attest to the trustworthiness of services offered by an enterprise.

Despite the fact that cybersecurity is a pressing concern in our industry and data breaches are becoming more frequent, not every software developer has gone to the trouble and expense of this type of third party certification. Simon says that the new SOC 2 compliance reports show that Exceleras understands the importance of cybersecurity and is committed to managing client data effectively.

“Over the years, Exceleras has clearly demonstrated to our clients that our software can meet their ever changing needs,” said Aljumaat Amilhasan, CIO and Chief Compliance Officer at Exceleras. “Now, with an independent third-party SOC 2 audit and report, we can provide even more evidence that our software and services are secure, reliable, and always available. Their confidential data and mission critical processes are strongly protected against a wide range of threats, allowing them to keep their focus on delivering value to their clients.”

About Exceleras

Mortgage Servicers and the REO Agents and Vendors who serve them need software solutions that drive the right actions at the right time to accelerate property disposition. Exceleras provides software that cost effectively adapts to their unique needs and seamlessly blends into their existing work environments, without requiring them to learn a new language or change their process. Exceleras provides complete workflow management tools for all phases of property management, from initial default through final disposition, including a national network of REO Agents, Appraisers, Attorneys and Asset Managers. Find out more at http://www.exceleras.com.