Champion Mindset Events Joins Global Vision Conference IX, Wed. January 21, Ft. Lauderdale Broward Convention Center
Global Vision Conference IX with Champion Mindset Events and Les Brown Is Where Ordinary People Transform the World and Create Extraordinary Change
At Champion Mindset Events, it feels so good to be with people again! To connect, hug and just be in the company of fellow human beings, who are motivated, possess tenacity and joy, it is contagious!”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By Cristiane Roget, Sr. Correspondent-AdAvenue -VIPictures - roget@vipictures.com Edit
— Sheri Kaplan, of the Healer's Network
Ft Lauderdale,FL/ Champion Mindset Events and globally recognized motivational speaker, Les Brown wrapped up the ground-breaking 'Champion Mindset Event-Health, Wealth & Self Summit' this past November 11-13 by announcing, "We have entered into an alliance with philanthropist and visionary, Johnny Regan, Founder of Global Vison Conference IX". First on their collaborative agenda is 'The Day of Ennoblement for Humanity’, set to unspool at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center, Wednesday, January 21 from 9am to 6pm.
Global Vision Conference IX heralds a commitment to elevate the lives of children everywhere. 'The Day of Ennoblement for Humanity', will explore essential lessons in how to create a life of meaning, passion and purpose. "One hundred percent of the proceeds from the $30 admission are to be donated to support the growing of healthy food, providing sustainable clothing and medical attention by 'JFC For You, Incorporated'. Funding of food, shelter, education and medical assistance is earmarked for organizations charged with helping children living in the direst of circumstances here and abroad,” confirms Johnny Regan of ‘Live Your Vision’.
Choosing to remain behind the scenes and known solely for his good works, Johnny Regan says with endearing modesty, “I cannot paint your painting. I cannot write your book or kick start your side gig. What we can do is instill the confidence that one can achieve their dreams and attain their goals in life. We are a conscious community that is about sharing more and consuming less”.
With on-air personality, Eric Stoller of Champion Mind Set Events and Johnny Regan at the helm, the duo take special pride in announcing Les Brown, esteemed best-selling author will take center stage as Keynote Speaker. Les Brown serves as a testament that to live a life of unparalleled achievement is possible. Born into abject adversity, the former State Representative, PBS Commentator, prolific author and once married to the grand doyenne of R&B, Gladys Knight; Brown shares his legacy with warmth, intention, and grace.
The convergence of this highly anticipated gathering presents opportunities to share in a global vision as an exhibitor or guest. Distinguished members of the community are joined by high net worth to micro business owners, thought leaders, spiritual guides, innovators in functional and naturopathic medicine, makers of breakthrough medical devices, purveyors of natural products and philanthropists among them. One-on-one sessions and workshops may be reserved with motivational life coaches along with successful entrepreneurs. Les Brown and Eric Stoller’s Platinum Coaching Program™ provides a path to optimal heath, wealth and guidance in order to become the best version of oneself. In a moment of reflection Eric Stoller, opines, “Happiness IS attainable".
Content creators, news gatherers, podcasters and film producers will be on hand to capture the day's highlights. Those wishing a promotional video, podcast or sizzle reel to augment their social media platforms and web presence may contact CME's award winning production team. Champion Mindset Events offer their initiates and attendees a state-of-art production and podcast studio in North Miami for all those seeking top-tier training programs designed to enhance and refine personal performance "on stage" and "in life". Add CME's vast network of vetted businesses, inter-personal tools to assist start-ups or retrofit established companies while helping individuals exceed in their professional and/or inter-personal goals best defines the mission of Champion Mindset Events in association with the Global Vison Conference IX.
"Together, our guests have an opportunity to share and evolve in a one-stop shop for success," confirms Executive Producer and President/CEO Eric Stoller of Champion Mindset Media Group. Founded over three decades ago, the company is recognized for their leadership in training motivational speakers and enhancing and advancing next generation business leaders. "We are committed to helping organizations and individuals reach their aspirational goals, share their message and change the world for the better!" confirms Eric.
"Our intention is to lead participants and guests alike on a path to next level confidence. Global Vision Conference is set to combine workshops, a robust marketplace, exhibition space and abundant opportunities for social engagement. Among guests attending are ®, Co-Author of ‘Love Your Haters’ Lisa Ray and the esteemed team at Top Doctor Clinic and Magazine.
