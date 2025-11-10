Coinciding with ArtBasel-Miami - Acca Art-Weeks & Planet Fashion TV Announce Three Venue Spaces for Pop-Up Exhibits

ArtBasil aka Acca Art-Weeks provides abundant opportunities for 'Creatives' to fully engage guests with a host of memorable experiences. An Invitation to Art Collectors, Purveyors of Luxury Lifestyle, legacy Press Corp, established & emerging Artists Guests & Exhibitors Art-Weeks 2025 in Association with Acca Art at the Warhol Reception Miami Design District

Set to unspool from South Beach to Wynwood Art District the 2nd Annual Acca Art-Weeks’, ArtBasil.org & Planet Fashion TV host 3 activations during Art Basel

An Artist, before all, is to MAKE US SEE or in the perfect convergence of light & composition an Artist LET'S US SEE. With each brush stroke is a profound intimacy as we live in the teeth of history” — Cristiane Roget paraphrasing Joseph Conrad

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2nd Annual ‘Acca Art-Weeks Miami’ in partnership with the 15th Annual ArtBasil .org in association with AccaArt Journal & Gallery of Beverly Hills. join with Planet Fashion TV making the ad hoc collaboration greater than the sum of its parts. The ten day activation is back with even more bite and visibility than in previous iterations.Three distinct, turn-key venues are available from South Beach to the Wynwood Art District. The luxuriously appointed. spaces are perfect for individual artist activations, gallery exhibits and posh Pop-Up’s. Showcases of sustainable fashion and Art-to-wear complement live performances, enlightening panels and product launches. In the spirit of giving a calendar of glitzy receptions and elegant and discreet vernissages are in the making. Each location boasts Miami’s pastel pinks and aqua blue backdrops—from noir neon-lit streets to sunlit beaches. This year's annual migration promises vibrant 'must attend' rendezvous with complimentary admission for all those who r.s.v.p. The venue's boast Miami Beaches natural light praised for its vibrant and energetic qualities by photographers and artists alike.With over a decade since its inception and in collaboration with George Billis' Red Dot Fair and Celia' Evans Planet Fashion TV - ArtBasil has evolved into its latest iteration as Acca Art-Weeks. Once again, the occasion is brewing up a jubilant celebration of multi-media artistic expressions. Just one month out, from late November to the first week in December there is ample lead time to reserve a space on the center stage.In addition to local to global press and marketing campaigns all participants are included in the quarterly AccaArt Journal with a readership of over 50,000 unique views a month. Exhibiting participants will be included in a series of media alerts, featured in printed invitations that are circulated to a curated community of collectors and art aficionados. Exhibitors receive ‘Full Underwriter Privileges’, including sponsored AccaArt.com editorial and front row access to live entertainment produced by the twice-gifted Celia Evans.Coinciding with Art-Weeks, Art Basel - Miami Beach is the flagship event and is called by the New York Times. "the most prestigious Art Fair in the United States of America". The event typically attracts over 70,000 guests representing an estimated 40 countries with transactions bordering on a billion in sales of modern and contemporary art.The bi-coastal organizers are aiding aspiring & established artists and gallerists with modest exhibition fees as compared with other Art Fairs that week and for an extended period. Participating artists, gallerists, and exhibitors can focus on showcasing their work while the organizers, Carlos Benitez Creative Director and Maya Itu - Publisher of the Acca Art Journal , Celia Evans of Planet Fashion TV and Andrew Kutno of Media Ingenious (among other collaborators) do the 'heavy lifting' of production and pre & post promotion.Concurrently exhibitors benefit from targeted local to global press and marketing campaigns underwritten by Planet Fashion TV, Art Basil and Acca Art Journal, a Glamour and Harper’s Bazaar affiliate. Among the title underwriters is the eagerly awaited launch of the Global Macro Economic Token Exchange ™*, GMTX, a fully-integrated, digital asset eco-system regulated by the World Economic Development Tokenization Banker’s Authority, Inc."Marking years in development," confirms CEO & Chairperson Shah Mathias, "the digital currency platform (DCE) boasts an interconnected network of technologies, utilizing fungible and non-fungible currencies that enable digital asset creation, transfer, management and investment". Mathias leveraged his knowledge in renewable energy and natural resource projects and has applied this expertise to an equally complex, yet user-friendly, digital driven environment. The GMXT team of developers, web programmers, graphic artists, and expert consultants are focusing on acquiring collectible art, portfolios, designer fashion brands, eco-friendly products and businesses in the sustainable space.Celia Evans, Founder and Curator of Planet Fashion TV is portioning off a luxurious 10,000 square feet, two-story South Beach space; a palettes toss from the Miami Beach Convention Center, home to ArtBasel-Miami. This stunning location features vaulted ceilings, travertine marble accoutrements and stand-alone gallery spaces throughout. Cooled by ocean breezes, the destination is appointed to accommodate artists, pop-ups, multi - media gatherings and corporate events.For Artists and Exhibitors seeking a place within a short stroll of Art Basel proper, the spacious lobby of the Sonder Abbey by Bonvoy Marriott and adjacent to the iconic Plymouth is available. The Abbey hosted Sustainable Swimwear International Miami Week (S2wim.com) this Summer and the Hamilton Beach Villa and Spa in Nevis Reception during the World Travel Expo this past September. The Miami Beach Convention Center and the iconic Bass Museum (Miami’s answer to 'the NY Met') provides a serene interlude as a lead up to Basel's hustle and bustle. Boasting soft wood accents and ravishing natural light makes it an ideal setting for high-net-worth collectors and art aficionados seeking their next acquisition.In Wynwood, multiple spaces are available within the iconic Zebra Building at 2750 NW 3rd Place – 33127. Represented by distinguished interior designer, Victoria Diaz of BK-B Group. The venue's 40-space onsite parking lot, on premise healthy café and the best gelato this side of 'bella' Roma puts Art -Weeks attendees in the epi-center of the Wynwood Art District.Conceptual artist, Nova Villanueva will exhibit in the Art-Weeks Space, bringing her multi-dimensional, other worldly art to the forefront. Her work rivals that of HR Giger and Tim Burton, reflecting her Argentine heritage and family's contributions to computer-generated visual arts. Other artists slated to be on view include Debra McNulty, Vas Betts and Peter Studl.Eco-friendly products, ‘Art to Wear’ by Cassandra Young, and RedWhiteBold.net’s gourmet coffee from ‘Don Pablo’ roasters will complement the events, with proceeds supporting struggling veterans. Reservations are still available without delay for an unparalleled and unforgettable Art-Weeks experience.

I Want You to Know We Appreciate You - Nasri Atweh Art-Weeks 2025

