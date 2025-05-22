Sustainable Swim Week Int'l Miami Merges Eco Fashion Popupsss, an Art Exhibit & Into the Light Lounge May 27 to June 3

S2wim & Popupsss (TM) brings 'humanity' back to fashion with apparel that is fast becoming the NEW Normal!. “Fashion is not just about creating beautiful clothes, it’s about creating a better world.” – Orsola de Castro "Clothes aren't going to change the world; the people who wear them will." - Anne Klein.

S2WIM Invites Guests to an enriched eco-experience ‘Runway to Rack POPUPSSS’, ‘Art Exhibit ’, ‘Into the Light Lounge' & Bandai Namco's Game On! May 27 - June 3

“We help creators become economically viable entrepreneurs. We help entrepreneurs build sustainable, profitable ventures.” -” — Kesi Gibson, Founder & CEO of Club Debut.

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- S2wim’s 7th annual activation charts a unique course to planet awareness. Guests of the 41st Annual Swim Week Miami are invited to preview ethical fashion collections and organic health and beauty products from Thursday - May 29 to Sunday - June 3, 11am to 5pm at the Into the Light Wellness Lounge. Situated in The Sonder - Abbey by Marriott Bonvoy, Sustainable Swimwear Week International Miami (IntotheLight.events) brings to discerning aficionados a coordinated mix of inspired, collectable art curated by gallerist and artist, Peter Studl, muti-media artist, Gabriella McKoy, and Editor-in-Chief Carlos Benitez, AccaArt Journal, Beverly Hills, California.The newly inaugurated Sonder - The Abbey by Bonvoy Marriott at 300 21st Street, 33139 , is at the nexus of Swim Week activities. A short stroll to the Bass Museum, Miami Beach Convention Center and the balmy Atlantic seashore, "we are thrilled to celebrate a Swim Week destination, like no other," confirms Jamil Cherman - Key Account Director, Global Sales at Sonder - The Abbey.Swim Week guests are invited to explore a calming oasis where instant classics curated by Kesi Gibson of Club Debut feature one-of-a-kind Swim and Resort couture and 'Runway to Rack' Popupsss (TM) on the veranda. Collections by INRI Swim, Sweet Penelope, The ONE Collection, Love For Upcycling, Kyu Melange and avant garde celebrity designer Jelena Georg Malešević of Morfium are among the bespoke designers. "What all these collections have in common is that they are fabricated in small lots to protect and preserve delicate ecosystems,” according to Anthony Dixon - AI Digital Marketing for S2wim.For the ‘fun at heart’ we have installed an interactive display of 'Pac Man’s Pixel Bash Cabaret' and 'Jukebox Bowl-O-Rama,' says arcade impresario, James Ramirez, direct from Bandai Namco's North America headquarters.With twice evening-over-the-pool runway shows at the adjacent iconic Plymouth &-Blue Ribbon dining destination, Planet Fashion TV 's Celia Evans is in top form with a triumphant return from the Cote Azur and the 2nd Annual ‘Mode de Cannes' Fashion Gala. For early risers, 5D-Healerverse provides activities for attendees centered on early morning yoga and meditation at the nearby Gates Hotel.An exclusive press reception, art collector 'First Look' Preview and final model's casting are slated for Thursday, May 29 from 11am to 5pm in the spacious, light-filled Sonder- Abbey Deco lounge. Fashion-conscious designers, social media influencers, leaders in eco-product formulation and online and international buyers are confirmed to attend the day to night activations."Meet the art world’s rising stars with marine inspired, museum quality art," confirms Carlos Benitez of AccaArt. "Lu Monteleone brings peace + harmony with her immense portrait of the Dalai Lama, Debra McNulty’s driftwood diorama and Ingo Poth with LUX ART's luminescent sculptures channeling Jules Verne’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. Vas Bet's and Gabriella McKoy's en plein air landscapes and of a 'living mermaid’, abstract by film producer Andrew Nathenson, makes for a swoon worthy exhibit," according to Andrew Kutno of Media Ingenious. Contemporary abstract works by Peter Studl offer compelling proof why both homeowners and luxury resorts are avid collectors. Both his and Vas Bets' oeuvres are known to significantly enhance the value of properties where their art is installed.S2wim coincides with the 41st iteration of a global fashion centric event, Miami Swim Week, which has evolved into the most prestigious event of its kind in the world. Drawing participants from over 65 countries, the event attracts an estimated 30,000 top-tier designers, buyers, and media, setting the global standard for fashion innovation in the swim and resort sectors."As environmental consciousness grows, S2wim emerges in direct response to the urgent need for sustainable alternatives. The brand’s ethos is rooted in a rejection of mass-produced fast fashion, the pervasive use of single-use plastics, and unchecked consumerism. It’s only natural,” says Kesi Gibson, Executive Co-Producer of S2wim International “is not just a showcase of style, but a statement of purpose.”“On a daily basis attendees can experience Popupsss (TM) ‘haute marche’, informal modeling, an on-site gifting lounge that features an apothecary of products to be sampled or are available from the creators. Escape to the Into the Light wellness lounge to refresh and rejuvenate in an ambiance that is high on social engagement,” quips Ramirez of Bandai Namco.'Into the Light Optimal Health & Wellness Lounge' presented by Kevin Hatt, of White Ash Lab, leads experiences of a artisanal beauty and rejuvenating . Dive into wellness with Chaser, a mineral infused water sourced from 300 meters below the sea where each drop delivers 90 + essential minerals. Anticipation is brewing with the Q3 launch of a small batch white label 'Colombian Supremo' by Darron Burke's Don Pablo Coffee. Victoria Diaz of the Little Fighter Foundation confirms, "we are slated to join forces with Jerry Ashton’s “End Veteran Debt." Eddie Imad el Zain, global distributor of recreational and healthy products is serving as financial advisor.“Our focus is to showcase those designers, companies and innovators that foster change toward greater ecological integrity and social justice." states David Valero Dutary, co-producer of Art-Weeks. With the rise of multinationals in the 90's, a thriving USA apparel industry was relegated to the fashion fringe; subsumed by shoddy goods, mass produced in soul stealing, sweatshops."S2wim's mandate is to contribute in reemergence of innovative, conscientious designers and their collections back into the mainstream. "Our showcases present companies and fashion forward creatives that are proactive preservationists. Here, one finds a perceptible shift to minimizing our impact on the planet,” concurs Martu Parker Freeman, author and esteemed spokesperson and Bryan Welling of ElastoBlock, an evolutionary in building material.S2wim’s Eco Sustainable Fashion and Natural Product Activations were inspired, in part, by Holmes Stoner, Founder of the Pacific Rim Business Council, Green Alliance International (an early adherent to United Nations Social Impact Movement) and the Climate Change Forum - Zurich in October. "We continue to collaborate and are laser focused on improving the fashion apparel industry, eco-friendly housing and advancing environmental consciousness, one stitch at a time."

