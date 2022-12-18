Montgomery County Council Statement Condemning Antisemitic Graffiti at Walt Whitman High School

MARYLAND, December 18 - For Immediate Release: Saturday, December 17, 2022

Today, the Montgomery County Council issued the following statement condemning the antisemitic graffiti found at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda.

"We are disgusted and angry to learn about yet another display of hate targeting the Jewish community in Montgomery County. Our nation continues to experience a deeply troubling rise in antisemitism, and we must continue to join together to denounce these acts of hate here at home.

“The Council stands in solidarity with our Jewish community and condemns all acts of hate and religious bigotry.

“Recently the Council unanimously passed a resolution reaffirming our commitment to address antisemitism and protect our Jewish community from these awful acts of hate. These acts are not only a desecration of public spaces but hurtful and damaging to the entire Montgomery County community. “The Council extends its gratitude to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) for their active investigation and Montgomery County Public Schools for their swift response and clean-up. “Everyone is welcome in Montgomery County. We must continue to forcibly speak out to combat discrimination, hate and violence in all its forms. We will continue to do all we can to make it clear that hate has no place in our community. “We ask all residents with knowledge or information about hate crimes to contact MCPD immediately.”

