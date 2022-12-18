Monven Group Announces New Director of Culinary Chef Tony Rotello brings extensive experience leading culinary operations in multi-unit operations

Chef Tony Rotello returns to Ohio with a focus on continuing to elevate the dining experience at Monven Group's 7 restaurant concepts including Burntwood Tavern and Leo's Italian Social, the signature brands of the group formerly known as Chef Art Pour Restaurant Group (CAPRG).

Chef Tony Rotello brings extensive experience leading culinary operations in multi-unit operations.

Monven Group has appointed Chef Tony Rotello as its Director of Culinary. Chef Tony returns to Ohio with a focus on continuing to elevate the dining experience at its 7 restaurant concepts including Burntwood Tavern and Leo's Italian Social, the signature brands of the group formerly known as Chef Art Pour Restaurant Group (CAPRG).

A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Chef Rotello is trained in classical American and Italian culinary with more than 18 years of multi-unit dining experience. Tony is skilled in food and beverage training, food safety programs, and has held leadership roles in restaurants across the East Coast and in Colorado.

Chef Tony brings a wealth of cooking and culinary management experience to Monven Group having worked for such noted hospitality companies such as Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Select Restaurants, and Ditkas' Restaurant Group. Most recently, Chef Rotello served as the Corporate Executive Chef of Compass Group/Flik Hospitality.

Chef Rotello will be working with his team to evolve menus for over 25 Monven Group locations including Burntwood Tavern, Leo's Italian Social, M Italian, Sushi Junki, M Bevy, and Aaron & Moses. He will also help redesign the catering and banquet menus for Gleneagles Event Center.

"I am excited to be given the opportunity to lead the culinary team," said Chef Rotello. "My goal is to develop menus complete with signature dishes, local ingredients and seasonal specialties that will exceed our guests expectations while also engineering each menu to help our profitability."

"Guests can expect continued seasonal menus with handcrafted cocktails and an American and Italian-inspired twist to our chef driven and guest focused offerings," said Bret Adams, Monven Group founder. "As we look towards our next chapter, Chef Tony's expertise and talent will be a great addition to further elevate the culinary offering at each of our brands."

Additionally, Monven Group has appointed Bryan Kelley as Vice President of Operations and Joe Marino as Vice President of Finance to oversee its diverse portfolio, paving the way for future growth.

About Monven Group

Formerly known as Chef Art Pour Restaurant Group (CAPRG), Monven Group is an independent, privately held organization based in Chagrin Falls, OH, with 15 Burntwood Tavern and 5 Leo's Italian Social restaurants, and single unique concepts including M Italian, M Bevy, Sushi Junki and Aaron & Moses. Monven Group represents a portfolio that includes a boutique hotel, Inn of Chagrin, an ancillary valet parking service, Acme Valet Company, boutique shopping, Shed Boutique and Wellness, and event center management, Gleneagles Events as well as real estate operations. To learn more, please visit monvengroup.com.

