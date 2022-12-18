The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announces Update on Abbott Recalled Baby Formula Litigation
Update on Abbott Recalled Baby Formula LitigationNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 27, 2012 Abbott Laboratories, Inc. “(Abbott”) announced it was recalling powder formulas, including Similac, Alimentum and EleCare manufactured in Sturgis, Michigan, one of the company’s manufacturing facilities. Additionally, on February 28, 2012 Abbott stated it was recalling one lot of Similac PM 60/40 (Lot # 27032K80 (can) / Lot # 27032K800 (case)) also manufactured in Sturgis, Michigan. Abbott stated it was recalling these products after four consumer complaints related to Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport in infants who had consumed powder infant formula manufactured in this facility.
The announcement of the recall and contaminatd baby forumula resulted in the filing of hundreds of Abbott Baby Formula Recall Lawsuits by parents whose infants had consumed the contaminated baby formula and sufferered severe health consequences, including death. The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation ("MDL") has consolidated all lawsuits, including consumer class actions and personal injury cases, in federal court involving Abbott’s baby formula recall which was traced back to contamination from its plant in Sturgis, Michigan in February 2022. The MDL Abott Recalled Baby Forumla Lawsuits were assigned to Judge Matthew F. Kennelly in the Northern District of Illinois. The case is captioned In Re: Recalled Abbott Infant Formula Products Liability Litigation, and the case number is MDL 3037 (N.D. Ill. Kennelly, J.).
If you or a loved one had an infant that was or is hospitalized because of using Abbott Recalled Baby Formula, specifically, Similac Baby Formula, Alimentum Baby Formula, or EleCare Baby Formula, which were purchased after August 2021, or you would like additional information at no charge, please visit us here.
If you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please click here for more information or contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.
About Timothy L. Miles
Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Miles was recentely selected by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM as a 2022 Top Ranked Lawyer and a 2022 Top Rated Litigator. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019).
Awards: Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); 2019 Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2019); AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2017 & 2019); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for (Avvo 2017-2020). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits To Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).
Contact:
Timothy L. Miles, Esq.
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
109 Summit Ridge Ct.
Nashville, TN 37215
Telephone: (855-846-6529)
Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com Website: www.classactionlawyertn.com
Timothy L. Miles Awarded AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale Hubble