The 2023 New Year's Anthem
New Music Video by Minneapolis Artist Reverse Mechanic Says it all. This is the year...
I think we've got something special here, and I want to move the world in a positive direction in 2023. This is the year.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, December 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a tumultuous couple of years, the world looks to 2023 with hope of a brighter future. The new music video release "Stained Glass" is ushering in the New Year with optimism.
The highly anticipated music video for "Stained Glass" is finally here, and it's sure to bring hope and joy to all who watch it.
Written and performed by Minneapolis indie hip hop/pop phenom Reverse Mechanic, "Stained Glass" is a beautifully crafted anthem of hope and resilience. With its uplifting lyrics and infectious melody, this song is the perfect way to kick off the new year.
The music video, produced by front man Joe Wistrcill of Reverse Mechanic, is a stunning visual feast that perfectly captures the themes of the song. From the breathtaking cinematography to the powerful message of restoration and love, "Stained Glass" is a must-see for music fans of all ages.
"I am really hopeful that this video will be able to bring some peace and positivity to the world at a time when it desperately needs it," says Wistrcill. "I think we've got something special here, and I want to move the world in a positive direction in 2023. This is the year."
"Stained Glass" is available now on all major streaming platforms. Be sure to check it out and start the new year off on a positive note.
For more information, check out Reverse Mechanic's social media pages below.
Reverse Mechanic is an alternative pop and hip hop artist based in Minneapolis, MN. With a unique sound and incredibly engaging music videos, he is quickly making a name for himself in the indie music scene. "Stained Glass" is his latest music video release, and is sure to be a hit with fans and critics alike.
Stained Glass - Official Music Video