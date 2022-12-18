Submit Release
News Search

There were 207 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,688 in the last 365 days.

Vocalist Marla Malvins Releases Powerful Cover of Rema & Selena Gomez's Calm Down Remix Single

Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down Cover by Marla Malvins

Rema, Selena Gomez - Calm Down Remix Cover by Marla Malvins

Sia's Unstoppable Cover by Marla Malvins

Sia's Unstoppable Cover by Marla Malvins (Releasing on Jan 6,2022)

Sojugada una devoción divina by Marla Malvins

Sojugada una devoción divina by Marla Malvins (Coming Soon)

French American vocalist on the rise Marla Malvins is displaying a wonderful performance with her Calm Down cover song.

Marla's amazing rendition of this Nigerian R&B/Afropop cover song is very impressive.”
— VIKI Publishing® Music Team.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, December 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In collaboration with San Francisco-based music label company, VIKI Publishing® Music and co-artist Primrose Fernetise, the rising star Marla Malvins just released a powerful cover of Rema & Selena Gomez's Calm Down remix single.
Marla’s recently released cover songs, Skyfall, Havana, Bad Habits, Enjoy Enjaami, Billie Jean, Copines, Djadja, Pookie, Gangnam Style, Touch it, Jalebi Baby, Pasoori, and Bailando & her original tracks Sojugada Sooju Maillige, and Sojugada La Dévotion Euphorique have won her fans worldwide.

Marla's Calm Down song is now streaming worldwide on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, Deezer, Tiktok, Facebook, Instagram Story Music, Tidal, Boomplay, Anghami, Pandora, and more music streaming platforms.

The original "Calm Down" is an Afropop/Nigerian R&B genre song by Nigerian singer Rema, from his debut studio album Rave & Roses (2022). It was released on 11 February 2022, through Jonzing World and Mavin as the album's second single. The song charted across Europe, reaching number one on the Belgian Ultratop 50, Dutch Top 40, and Dutch Single Top 100.

A remix of the song with American singer Selena Gomez was released on 25 August 2022. The new version reached number one on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart and peaked at number five on the Global 200 chart.

Next up from Marla Malvins is a cover of Sia's "Unstoppable" and a Kannada-Spanish version of her original “Sojugada una devoción divina”. Be on the lookout!

Stay part of the conversation with Marla on social media.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marlamalvins
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/marlamalvins
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@marlamalvins
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marlamalvins

Subscribe to Marla Malvins's official YouTube artist channel to get notified of her upcoming singles.

Official Artist Channel: https://YouTube.com/MarlaMalvins
Official VEVO Channel: https://YouTube.com/MarlaMalvinsVEVO

Listen to Marla's Calm Down on --
YouTube Music: https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=stbCkH11gnA&feature=share

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/2cc5kKCYt5BBGZIxhfVCPw?si=3627027d88aa4523
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/calm-down-feat-primrose-fernetise/1656811868?i=1656811869
Amazon Music: https://www.amazon.com/music/player/artists/B08PQJ3R4G/marla-malvins

Deezer: https://deezer.page.link/of5qdsrgARpndrxFA
Shazam: https://www.shazam.com/track/643748016/calm-down-feat-primrose-fernetise
Tidal: https://tidal.com/browse/track/263254394
Pandora: https://www.pandora.com/artist/marla-malvins/ARqb2xqbJZ2tq2P

Check out Marla's other hit songs:
BAILANDO (English Version): https://youtu.be/fRP19x5QAJs
PASOORI: https://youtu.be/ApSbFSUIbhs
Sojugada La Dévotion Euphorique (Kannada & French Version): https://youtu.be/rhfTXjynOMs
SOJUGADA SOOJU MALLIGE (ಸೋಜುಗದ ಸೂಜೂ ಮಲ್ಲಿಗೆ)(Kannada & English Lyrics):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xwLIuqnZ23Y
JALEBI BABY: https://youtu.be/28ZwIMTBpb8
TOUCH IT: https://youtu.be/mZwVlExV1cw
GANGNAM STYLE (강남스타일)(Korean Pop): https://youtu.be/e0VJd2fQa2w
BAD HABITS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PBbFiDXIpSY
ENJOY ENJAAMI: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yf5JnHvj-PU
BILLIE JEAN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MZAyj7LVlFg
HAVANA: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jpLry_kzWI8&t=261s
DRIVERS LICENSE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCbN27rrmwA
DJADJA (French): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HE3iA6BNVgE
POOKIE (French): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dslm1nN4maw&t=0s
SKYFALL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKS3pkeN1co

Marla Malvins is signed to VIKI Publishing® Music. A place where ideas become reality!
VIKI Publishing® is bringing creative ideas to life through music, children's books, games, branded merchandise, and more!
Visit VIKI Publishing® Music for the latest news at https://www.vikipublishing.com/viki-music

Follow Marla Malvins on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7HXVum1SSTeFscmZx6zgEz

Support Marla by becoming a patron of Marla Malvins's Patreon platform and receive early access to Marla's all upcoming music, and exclusive free merch!
https://www.patreon.com/MarlaMalvins


Follow VIKI Publishing® :
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vikipublishing
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/PublishingViki
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@vikipublishing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vikipublishing

Subscribe to VIKI Publishing® Official YouTube Channel to get notified of all upcoming releases of VIKI Publishing® Music.
https://www.youtube.com/vikipublishing
Learn more at https://www.vikipublishing.com/about-us

Vinay Shankar
VIKI Publishing®
info@vikipublishing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Rema , Selena Gomez - Calm Down Remix Cover by Marla Malvins | VIKI Publishing Music

You just read:

Vocalist Marla Malvins Releases Powerful Cover of Rema & Selena Gomez's Calm Down Remix Single

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.