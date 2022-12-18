Vocalist Marla Malvins Releases Powerful Cover of Rema & Selena Gomez's Calm Down Remix Single

Rema, Selena Gomez - Calm Down Remix Cover by Marla Malvins Sia's Unstoppable Cover by Marla Malvins (Releasing on Jan 6,2022) Sojugada una devoción divina by Marla Malvins (Coming Soon)

French American vocalist on the rise Marla Malvins is displaying a wonderful performance with her Calm Down cover song.

Marla's amazing rendition of this Nigerian R&B/Afropop cover song is very impressive.” — VIKI Publishing® Music Team.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, December 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In collaboration with San Francisco-based music label company, VIKI Publishing® Music and co-artist Primrose Fernetise, the rising star Marla Malvins just released a powerful cover of Rema & Selena Gomez's Calm Down remix single.

Marla’s recently released cover songs, Skyfall, Havana, Bad Habits, Enjoy Enjaami, Billie Jean, Copines, Djadja, Pookie, Gangnam Style, Touch it, Jalebi Baby, Pasoori, and Bailando & her original tracks Sojugada Sooju Maillige, and Sojugada La Dévotion Euphorique have won her fans worldwide.

Marla's Calm Down song is now streaming worldwide on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, Deezer, Tiktok, Facebook, Instagram Story Music, Tidal, Boomplay, Anghami, Pandora, and more music streaming platforms.

The original "Calm Down" is an Afropop/Nigerian R&B genre song by Nigerian singer Rema, from his debut studio album Rave & Roses (2022). It was released on 11 February 2022, through Jonzing World and Mavin as the album's second single. The song charted across Europe, reaching number one on the Belgian Ultratop 50, Dutch Top 40, and Dutch Single Top 100.

A remix of the song with American singer Selena Gomez was released on 25 August 2022. The new version reached number one on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart and peaked at number five on the Global 200 chart.

Next up from Marla Malvins is a cover of Sia's "Unstoppable" and a Kannada-Spanish version of her original “Sojugada una devoción divina”. Be on the lookout!

