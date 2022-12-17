Submit Release
ROAD CLOSURE - WEST BERKSHIRE RD BERKSHIRE

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

West Berkshire Road in Berkshire between Collins Road and Stanley Hill Road will be shut down for the removal of a vehicle that was involved in a motor vehicle crash.

 

Updates on extent of delays or potential closures will be provided when available.  Currently specific details on the crash are not yet known. 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

VSP St. Albans

802.524.5993

 

 

 

