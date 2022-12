AZERBAIJAN, December 17 - To His Majesty Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain

Your Majesty,

I cordially congratulate and convey my best wishes to you and through you, to your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

I believe that the friendly...

16 december 2022, 11:00