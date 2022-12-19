Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,525 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 324,041 in the last 365 days.

Limited Time Only – FREE Phones or Headsets from UCC Networks

UCC Networks

UCC Networks

Customers may mix and match between FREE Phones or FREE Headsets, varying from multiple manufacturers including Poly, Yealink, AudioCodes, Cisco, Jabra, etc.

ORANGE, CA, US, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For a limited time, UCC Networks is offering a FREE Phone or a FREE Headset for every (4) Cloud Calling seats or every (2) Cloud Contact Center seats (up to $180 value per device).

Customers may mix and match between FREE Phones or FREE Headsets, varying from multiple manufacturers including Poly, Yealink, AudioCodes, Cisco, Jabra, etc.

This offer is valid until February 28th 2023 and requires a 36-month term for Cloud Calling or Cloud Contact Center. UCC Networks reserves the right to edit or modify this offering at any time.

Seats may include a mix and match of any of the following providers:

• Zoom
• Five9
• Teams Direct Routing or Operator Connect
• Genesys
• Webex
• RingCentral
• 8X8
• Vonage
• Dialpad
• TalkDesk
• NICE

To see if you qualify for FREE Phones or FREE Headsets, please contact info@uccnetworks.com

About UCC Networks:

UCC Networks is a leading provider of unified communications and contact center solutions, tailored for business, financial, government, healthcare, retail, and international industries. Certified in multiple UCaaS and CCaaS partner programs, UCC Networks simplifies calling, messaging, meetings, and the customer journey experience. UCC Networks also offers multiple financial options, including leasing. Contact us for more information.

Oscar Reyes
UCC Networks
+1 714-769-9456
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Limited Time Only – FREE Phones or Headsets from UCC Networks

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.