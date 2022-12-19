Limited Time Only – FREE Phones or Headsets from UCC Networks

UCC Networks

Customers may mix and match between FREE Phones or FREE Headsets, varying from multiple manufacturers including Poly, Yealink, AudioCodes, Cisco, Jabra, etc.

ORANGE, CA, US, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For a limited time, UCC Networks is offering a FREE Phone or a FREE Headset for every (4) Cloud Calling seats or every (2) Cloud Contact Center seats (up to $180 value per device).

This offer is valid until February 28th 2023 and requires a 36-month term for Cloud Calling or Cloud Contact Center. UCC Networks reserves the right to edit or modify this offering at any time.

Seats may include a mix and match of any of the following providers:

• Zoom

• Five9

• Teams Direct Routing or Operator Connect

• Genesys

• Webex

• RingCentral

• 8X8

• Vonage

• Dialpad

• TalkDesk

• NICE

To see if you qualify for FREE Phones or FREE Headsets, please contact info@uccnetworks.com

About UCC Networks:

UCC Networks is a leading provider of unified communications and contact center solutions, tailored for business, financial, government, healthcare, retail, and international industries. Certified in multiple UCaaS and CCaaS partner programs, UCC Networks simplifies calling, messaging, meetings, and the customer journey experience. UCC Networks also offers multiple financial options, including leasing. Contact us for more information.