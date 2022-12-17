Momento Con returning to Pittsburgh on August 5-6, 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Momento Con will once again bring the Supernatural fan fest to the pristine David Lawrence Convention Center in downtown Pittsburgh alongside the Allegheny River with a picturesque view of Pittsburgh’s iconic bridges. There will be over 200 vendors, celebrity guest panels, perks for ticket holders, and plenty of friends and fans to enjoy the weekend with.
This year’s celebrity lineup includes:
Mark Sheppard (Supernatural, Battlestar Galactica, Firefly, Doom Patrol), Mark Pellegrino (LOST, Supernatural, Dexter, and Being Human), DJ Qualls (Road Trip, Hustle & Flow, Breaking Bad, The Man in the High Castle, and Supernatural), Timothy Omundson (Supernatural, This Is Us, and Psych), Rob Benedict (Supernatural, Lucifer, and new addition to The Boys), everyone’s favorite Men of Letters duo David Haydn-Jones and Adam Fergus, and more!
Casey Bassett, the show’s promoter, and founder of the classic Sci-Fi Valley Con (11 years running) shared his thoughts on the success of both conventions under the Assett Promotions Ltd umbrella; “I think, the reason our shows do well is mainly because we are fans ourselves. For the past 11 years, we’ve been ‘in it’ with them. Everyone is like family, hence the tagline ‘Where Fandom Becomes Family.’”
Casey Bassett
Casey Bassett
