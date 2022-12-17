Submit Release
News Search

There were 222 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,656 in the last 365 days.

Momento Con returning to Pittsburgh on August 5-6, 2023

Momento Con logo

Momento Con 2023 guest list

Mark Sheppard Q&A Panel at Momento Con

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Momento Con will once again bring the Supernatural fan fest to the pristine David Lawrence Convention Center in downtown Pittsburgh alongside the Allegheny River with a picturesque view of Pittsburgh’s iconic bridges. There will be over 200 vendors, celebrity guest panels, perks for ticket holders, and plenty of friends and fans to enjoy the weekend with.

This year’s celebrity lineup includes:
Mark Sheppard (Supernatural, Battlestar Galactica, Firefly, Doom Patrol), Mark Pellegrino (LOST, Supernatural, Dexter, and Being Human), DJ Qualls (Road Trip, Hustle & Flow, Breaking Bad, The Man in the High Castle, and Supernatural), Timothy Omundson (Supernatural, This Is Us, and Psych), Rob Benedict (Supernatural, Lucifer, and new addition to The Boys), everyone’s favorite Men of Letters duo David Haydn-Jones and Adam Fergus, and more!

Casey Bassett, the show’s promoter, and founder of the classic Sci-Fi Valley Con (11 years running) shared his thoughts on the success of both conventions under the Assett Promotions Ltd umbrella; “I think, the reason our shows do well is mainly because we are fans ourselves. For the past 11 years, we’ve been ‘in it’ with them. Everyone is like family, hence the tagline ‘Where Fandom Becomes Family.’”

Casey Bassett
Assett Promotions Ltd
+1 8144107252
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

Momento Con | Where Fandom Becomes Family

You just read:

Momento Con returning to Pittsburgh on August 5-6, 2023

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Retail, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.