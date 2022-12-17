Sci-Fi Valley Con is bringing the TOONS to Altoona this June 9-11, 2023
Sci-Fi Valley Con is hosting a huge voice actors reunion this June 9-11, 2023 in Altoona, PA.ALTOONA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sci-Fi Valley Con is bringing the toons to Altoona, PA this summer for their 11th anniversary of the annual pop culture and comic convention in the picturesque mountains of Pennsylvania in the Blair County Convention Center.
The guest lineup includes voice acting legends such as Carlos Alazraqui, the voice behind Rocko and Spunky in ‘Rocko’s Modern Life’, in addition to playing Deputy Garcia on Comedy Central’s Reno 911!
An Avatar: The Last Airbender reunion will be happening with fan favorites Dante Basko (Prince Zuko), Grey DeLisle (Azula), Jennie Kwan (Suki) and Janet Varney (Korra from ‘The Legend of Korra’).
Other notable guests include Rob Paulsen and Maurice LaMarche, who voice Pinky and the Brain in the cartoon show with the same name, as well as characters in a plethora of other animated series such as the Animaniacs, Jimmy Neutron, and Futurama.
Fans of Tommy Wiseau’s 2003 cult classic film ‘The Room’ will be pleased to hear that co-star Greg Sestro (Mark) will be in attendance, and participating in a screening of the film alongside fans!
Don't forget to take advantage of our kids' tickets, and bring the whole family out to enjoy the nostalgia of your childhood and the excitement of children getting to meet the people behind their favorite characters! The complete guest list, ticket prices, hotel information, and more can be found on our website.
