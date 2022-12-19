VIRTUAL 5K RUN/WALK TO HONOR SHELLY LANGAIGNE
Honoring the Legacy of Shelly L: An extraordinary teacher, fitness guru, friend, mother, and grandmother
Celebrate the life of Shelly Langaigne and support the next generation of female leaders in GhanaTUCSON, ARIZONA, US, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 29, 2022, friends and family of Shelly Langaigne will come together to celebrate what would have been her 50th birthday with a virtual 5K run/walk. Shelly, who passed away in a tragic accident on November 28, 2022 in the Bronx, NY, was a devoted mother, grandmother, and fitness mentor.
In honor of Shelly's legacy, all proceeds from the virtual 5K will go to Founders Initiative, a Christian-founded, non-profit organization dedicated to empowering women and girls in Ghana. Founders Initiative aims to open the Shelly Langaigne Founders School for Girls, providing leadership, education, and innovation for the next generation of female leaders.
The virtual 5K will take place on December 29, 2022, and participants can complete the run/walk at their own pace and in their own location. To sign up and learn more about the event, please visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Bronx/ShellyL5K
Shelly's friends and family invite the community to come together and celebrate her life while supporting a cause close to her heart. Let's honor Shelly's memory and make a positive impact on the lives of women and girls in Ghana.
Founders Initiative is a Christian founded, women-owned, non-profit organization providing leadership, vision, and innovation with services to develop, educate, and empower all women and girls of Ghana based in Arizona. For more information, please visit https://thefi.org.
