Shelly L 5K Virtual Run Walk

Honoring the Legacy of Shelly L: An extraordinary teacher, fitness guru, friend, mother, and grandmother

— Founder & President Founders Initiative, Pastor Christyn Ryan
NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shelly recently passed in a horrific accident on November 29th. The news reported the passing of Shelly Vilsaint, but her friends and family knew her as Shelly Langaigne. Shelly was an avid fitness mentor and extraordinary teacher. She was also a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. Shelly was full of faith and love, always giving back, empowering women to excercise, and motivating her students to overcome challenges and hardships.

On her birthday, Thursday, the 29th of December, we are celebrating the life of Shelly with a Virtual 5k Run Walk. Groups are Encouraged to Meet and Run this Race Together wherever you are as Shelly loved to run over bridges! We hope every Birthday, December 29th to host this 5K Run/Walk in Shelly's honor. Donations can be made on : https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Bronx/ShellyL5K

All proceeds will benefit Founders Initiative, a US Non Profit that support women and girls in poverty, special needs, and domestic and sexual violence. With over 52% or 15.6 million girls experiencing sexual violence in public schools in Ghana, we plan to open and dedicate the Shelly L Founders School for Girls, as the First and Only All Girls Primary School in Ghana. A portion of funds will also benefit the family with funeral expenses.

Shelly inspired us all to run our races and while this 5K Virtual event doesn't replace the mother, grandma, teacher, fitness buff we will all very dearly miss; her life had a massive impact on thousands of lives.. may her legacy have one too!

C Ryan on behalf of the Langaigne
Founders Initiative
+1 844-444-6934
contact@theFi.org
