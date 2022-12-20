Cincinnati Sign Shop Adds Custom LED Capability
We are excited to bring new focus to custom business signs with LED elements to Cincinnati”CINCINNATI, OHIO, USA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FASTSIGNS Cincinnati - Highland Avenue, a Cincinnati sign shop near Oakley and Pleasant Ridge, has added several custom LED projects in 2022. LED has been common as internal illumination in channel letters for year. Changes in electrical code and availability of parts has made traditional neon less attractive. Modern LED light tubes can be fabricated in similar ways to tube neon. FASTSIGNS Cincinnati - Highland Avenue has converted some iconic local channel letter signs to LED and has plans to add eye-catching LED neon accent lights at a local event center in early 2023.
Long before custom LED light signage, there was neon lighting. Neon glowed brightly in a variety of colors but was achieved through other limited gasses or rarefied neon. Some cities have started to ban the use of neon lights, and there are codes in some areas against them in storefronts. When compared to the old neon lights, LED neon flex products are exceptionally brilliant in color and brightness. They can even be seen in full daylight, while neon might blend with the sun. On cold Cincinnati days, neon gasses slow and become dimmer, but LED is not affected.
Neon signs are thick and hefty. They require extra space for the glass tubes to hold the neon gas, and they are bulky. LED signs do not have tubes and offer a thinner size, although they do come in a variety of sizes. Therefore, owners can enjoy signs that are bright and bold, but easy to lift on and off their display mounts.
