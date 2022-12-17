How to get Started Investing in Multi-Family Properties
Learn how to get started investing in Multi-Family Properties with expert Abbas MohammedLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-Residential Properties. Why buy one house when you can buy multiple houses? That’s right; investors don’t have to buy just one unit, when they can just as easily buy 10 units, 50 units, or even 100 units! It’s called “economies of scale.” And don’t worry about financing because investors can form partnerships, limited liability companies, and corporations to raise the funds to acquire these properties (plus LAC-REIA has lenders waiting in line to help with the financing). If this type of investing is your goal, then don’t miss our first meeting of 2023 (January 12, 2023), because we have the best authority on how to get started investing in multi-residential properties.
Special Guest Speaker. Our guest speaker will be Abbas Mohammed, visiting us from San Jose, California. Abbas is an expert in buying and selling multi-family apartment buildings. Abbas already owns 1,500 units in 20 different apartment complexes in the United States (alone and with other investors) and is just getting started. And here’s why this is extraordinary: Abbas is only 24 years old! Yes, only 24! If Abbas can do it, why can’t you? In fact, the title of Abbas’ presentation is “How to Get Started Investing in Multi-Residential Properties.” So let’s get started!
Date & Time: Thursday night, January 12, 2023, 6:30 to 9:30 pm.
Location. Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, LA 90034 (between National and Palms).
Parking: Metered street parking. There are also parking garages at 3456 Motor Ave (northeast corner of Motor & Palms) and 3272 Motor Ave (northeast corner of Motor and National).
FREE Admission: Admission to our meetings is always FREE (complimentary), but reservations are recommended.
RSVP: To register, press the red button “Register Here” located directly below the Abbas Mohammed flyer on our homepage (www.LARealEstateInvestors.com).
Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association (“LAC-REIA”). Founded in 1996, LAC-REIA (formerly Los Angeles Real Estate Investors Club) is the oldest and largest investor group in California. Our Association helps people invest in real estate by offering (1) education, (2) networking, and (3) mentoring. If you need help with any of our services, please let us know.
