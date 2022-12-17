Accelerate Auto Group announces that their founder has been featured in the inaugural episode of the Conversations With Car Dealers Show - a platform highlighting successful business owners in the world of car dealerships.

Rowlett, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2022) - Accelerate Auto Group announced the release of the inaugural episode of the Conversations With Car Dealers Show, featuring company founder Justin Cole. In each episode, creator and host Zane Myers takes listeners on a personal journey with a successful dealership owner to find out how they got where they are today.

The episode can be found at https://www.conversationswithcardealers.com/justin-cole

Accelerate Auto Group Founder Justin Cole Featured on New Car Business Show

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/148159_87b3cb18e4942a5f_001full.jpg

In this first episode, Cole recounts his professional journey. Cole discusses facing numerous obstacles and disasters in his early career, ultimately being forced to close his first dealership. He then worked for others and gained the necessary experience to open his own dealership again. In 2016, he founded Accelerate Auto Group and the online platform 'FAST.CARS'.

Later in the new episode, Cole discusses his journey to becoming a successful car dealer, his struggles with marketing, and how a stolen fuel door led to a moral victory for him and his team.

Cole's firsthand account includes helpful tips for those seeking to enter the dealership business. His advice to other car dealers is to "stay focused and use marketing to promote your business." As Cole explains, it's possible to reach the top of the car dealership field with the right mindset and unwavering determination. Cole continues saying, "If you're ambitious and you wanna be really successful, then I highly recommend you only really go for it if you're a hundred percent in it to win it."

The Conversations with Car Dealers Show is an in-depth dive into the stories of those at the frontlines of the industry.

For more information on Justin Cole and Accelerate Auto Group, please visit https://www.accelerateautogroup.com.

To learn more about The Conversations with Car Dealers Show creator Zane Myers, visit https://zanemyers.com.

Contact Info:

Name: Justin Cole

Email: jcole@accelerateautogroup.com

Organization: Accelerate Auto Group

Address: 5201 Grisham Dr., Rowlett, TX 75088, United States

Phone: +1-469-300-4669

Website: https://www.accelerateautogroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148159