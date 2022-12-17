Introducing Teddy Bear Workshop – A Hyper Casual Mobile Game for Crafting and Customizing Your Teddy Bears
A hyper casual game allows players to craft their teddy bear and dress it up in different outfits, record a message and send it as a voice video message.
We are proud to introduce our latest game and invite players all over the world to come to join us in the fun and creative world of Teddy Bear Workshop”LEAMINGTON SPA, WARWICKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing Teddy Bear Workshop – A Hyper Casual Mobile Game for Crafting and Customizing Your Teddy Bears
— Nour KHRAIS
Today, Maysalward UK LTD proudly announces the launch of its new mobile game, Teddy Bear Workshop. The hyper-casual crafting game allows you to customize your teddy bear while having fun!
In Teddy Bear Workshop, players can choose various colors, fabrics, and accessories to create their unique teddy bear. They can also record a voice message and add it to the bear as a special surprise. In addition to creating the perfect teddy, players can send them as an e-Greeting card to their friends and family.
"We are excited to launch Teddy Bear Workshop and share this unique gaming experience with everyone," said Nour KHRAIS, Founder & CEO at Maysalward UK LTD. "Teddy Bear Workshop is engaging and creative, so it's perfect for kids and adults. It encourages people to be creative and express themselves by crafting their teddy bear!"
The game is available on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. To learn more about Teddy Bear Workshop and start crafting your teddy, visit www.maysalward.uk
About Maysalward, UK LTD
Founded in 2017, Maysalward UK LTD, a hyper and hybrid casual Games Studio, is an extension of a well-established mobile game studio specializing in building casual games since 2003. With a team of experienced developers and a passion for creating fun and engaging games.
Maysalward UK ltd/Nour KHRAIS
Maysalward
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter