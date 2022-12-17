Submit Release
RE: Crosstown Road Berlin

Roadway is now open

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Crosstown Road in Berlin Closed  in the area Black Road due to a Motor Vehicle Crash

 

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

