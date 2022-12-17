RE: Crosstown Road Berlin
Roadway is now open
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Crosstown Road in Berlin Closed in the area Black Road due to a Motor Vehicle Crash
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
