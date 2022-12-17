RE: Crosstown Road Berlin

Roadway is now open

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Crosstown Road in Berlin Closed in the area Black Road due to a Motor Vehicle Crash

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

