RE: Road Closure: I-91 S MM58
Roadway is back open
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I-91 S is CLOSED in the area of MM58 due to a MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT BLOCKING THE ROADWAY.
This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
