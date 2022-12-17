Submit Release
RE: Road Closure: I-91 S MM58

Roadway is back open

 

From: Heider, Lisa via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Saturday, December 17, 2022 1:24 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road Closure: I-91 S MM58

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Westminster Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

I-91 S is CLOSED in the area of MM58 due to a MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT BLOCKING THE ROADWAY. 

 

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

Lisa Applegate Heider
Emergency Communications Dispatch I
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster,VT 05158
802-722-4600
802-722-4690 FAX

 

