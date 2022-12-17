Submit Release
News Search

There were 483 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,754 in the last 365 days.

PlasTech Services Inc. Announces Expanded Fiberglass Trailer Lining Services

PlasTech Services Inc. announces expanded fiberglass trailer lining services as it continues to provide a place for Baltimoreans to learn new skills on an industrial level. With a repair facility directly off Route I-95 and I-695, PlasTech continues to expand its capabilities to better serve tank trailer-hauling operators. PlasTech Services Inc. offers year-round service for FRP tank relines and repairs and, in some cases, is decreasing customer downtime by up to 90%.

BALTIMORE, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BUILDING A BETTER FUTURE FOR BALTIMORE
PlasTech Services Inc. announces expanded fiberglass trailer lining services as it continues to provide a place for Baltimoreans to learn new skills on an industrial level.

"We perform difficult, but critical work for the Industrial sector," said Joe Onheiser, PlasTech's CEO. He continued, "Our dedicated crew works in the harshest conditions to maintain what matters and drive sustainability for the American industrial sector."

With a repair facility directly off Route I-95 and I-695, PlasTech continues to expand its capabilities to better serve tank trailer-hauling operators. PlasTech Services Inc. offers year-round service for FRP tank relines and repairs and, in some cases, is decreasing customer downtime by up to 90%.

"It just goes to show the capabilities of hard-working Marylanders," Joe Onhesier said, "we strive to provide opportunities for the inexperienced to learn the skills of the trade and build a career."

BETTER RESPONSE
"Some of our service partners were waiting up to six months to get their tank trailers relined," said Kevin Lefebvre, PlasTech's President. But, he continued, "We inspected and relined their tanker, and it was back in service in a few weeks."

"As Baltimoreans, we pride ourselves on providing a better response time, solutions, and service," Kevin Lefebvre continued, "Fiberglass Tanker relines and repairs are an ideal expansion opportunity for our business. We've been relining and repairing above-ground fiberglass tanks since 1988. Our convenient location enables us to provide efficient and effective service to our growing service partner base for FRP tank trailer haulers operating in the Eastern to the Midwest U.S."

BETTER SOLUTIONS
"I have never seen tank relines this good," said a tank inspector in Lancaster, PA, before referring a fleet manager from Michigan to PlasTech Services for a tanker reline.

Truck trailers are decommissioned due to the strict inspection process and can be out of commission while waiting on standard parts and components. However, PlasTech can custom fabricate and overwrap flanges, nozzles, hatches, manways, retainer rings, and more. As a result, FRP tank trailer haulers no longer need to stay out of service.

BETTER RESULTS
"Our goal as a company is to help our service partners solve problems and achieve operational efficiency," said Rob Hill, COO for PlasTech. He continued, "Our service partners make important investments in their equipment to be productive and profitable, and their equipment and facilities matter to them and us. So, we strive to do our part to help them decrease downtime and keep their equipment and facilities running longer."

In addition to its Baltimore, Maryland FRP tanker trailer lining business, PlasTech Services Inc. also provides specialty services from the East Coast to the Midwest: repairing and relining FRP Tankers, repairing and replacing nozzles, fixing tank leaks and shell cracks, and relining fiberglass vessels with internal corrosion barriers. They offer shutdown services for potable and wastewater industries, chemical processing operations, food and pharmaceutical, power generation, and pulp and paper manufacturing plants. PlasTech also sub-contracts for dozens of prime and general contractors seeking a reliable relationship with a specialty trade contractor.

About PlasTech Services Inc.
PlasTech Service Inc., est. in 1988, specializes in fiberglass tank repair and reline, fiberglass piping, high-performance coatings, specialty concrete, plastic welding, and mechanical services. For more information about PlasTech, visit http://www.plastechservices.com.

Media Contact

Joe Onheiser, PlasTech Services Inc, 1 410-737-4700, contact@plastechservices.com

Kevin Lefebvre, PlasTech Services Inc., 410-737-4700, contact@plastechservices.com

 

SOURCE PlasTech Services Inc

You just read:

PlasTech Services Inc. Announces Expanded Fiberglass Trailer Lining Services

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.