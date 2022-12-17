VanEck Announces Yearend Distributions for VanEck Equity ETFs

VanEck announced today the following 2022 annual distributions per share for its VanEck® equity exchange-traded funds.

Ex-Date: December 19, 2022 Record Date: December 20, 2022 Payable Date: December 23, 2022

Natural Resources Ticker Income Approximate %

of Income

from PFICs Short-Term

Capital Gain Long-Term

Capital Gain VanEck Agribusiness ETF MOO $ 1.8466 5% None None VanEck Future of Food ETF YUMY $ 0.2560 None None None VanEck Gold Miners ETF GDX $ 0.4762 None None None VanEck Green Metals ETF GMET $ 0.7250 <1% None None VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF GDXJ $ 0.1825 93% None None VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF SMOG $ 1.4580 None None None VanEck Natural Resources ETF HAP $ 1.6140 2% None None VanEck Oil Refiners ETF CRAK $ 0.9600 None None None VanEck Oil Services ETF OIH $ 2.8887 None None None VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF REMX $ 1.1867 81% None None VanEck Steel ETF SLX $ 2.8767 None None None VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF NLR $ 1.1093 4% None None

Thematic Ticker Income Approximate %

of Income

from PFICs Short-Term

Capital Gain Long-Term

Capital Gain VanEck Biotech ETF BBH $ 0.7488 <1% None None VanEck Environmental Services ETF EVX $ 0.5588 None None None VanEck Gaming ETF BJK $ 0.1683 10% None None VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF RNEW $ 0.0600 None None None VanEck Retail ETF RTH $ 1.8448 None None None VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH $ 2.4010 None None None VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF ESPO $ 0.3917 None None None

Digital Assets Ticker Income Approximate %

of Income

from PFICs Short-Term

Capital Gain Long-Term

Capital Gain VanEck Digital Assets Mining ETF DAM None None None None VanEck Digital Transformation ETF DAPP None None None None

Country/Regional Ticker Income Approximate %

of Income

from PFICs Short-Term

Capital Gain Long-Term

Capital Gain VanEck Africa Index ETF AFK $ 0.5759 1% None None VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF BRF $ 0.5571 6% None None VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF GLCN $ 0.5750 3% None None VanEck ChiNext ETF CNXT None None None None VanEck Digital India ETF DGIN $ 0.2700 None None None VanEck Egypt Index ETF EGPT $ 0.2667 None None None VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF GLIN $ 0.5556 34% None None VanEck Indonesia Index ETF IDX $ 0.6316 3% None None VanEck Israel ETF ISRA $ 0.4848 20% None None VanEck Russia ETF RSX None None None None VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF RSXJ None None None None VanEck Vietnam ETF VNM $ 0.1106 37% None None

Strategic Equity Ticker Income Approximate %

of Income

from PFICs Short-Term

Capital Gain Long-Term

Capital Gain VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF MOTE $ 0.2143 None None None VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF MOTG $ 0.7000 None None $ 0.4702 VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF MOTI $ 0.9474 5% None None VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF SMOT $ 0.0644 None None None VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF MOAT $ 0.8119 None None None VanEck Social Sentiment ETF BUZZ $ 0.0488 None None None

The majority, and possibly all, of the dividend distributions will be paid out of net investment income earned by the Funds. A portion of these distributions may come from net short-term or long-term realized capital gains or return of capital.

The final tax treatment of these dividends will be reported to shareholders on their 1099-DIV form, which is mailed after the close of each calendar year. The amount of dividends paid by each ETF may vary from time to time. Past dividend amounts are no guarantee of future dividend payment amounts.

Passive Foreign Investment Company (PFIC) Income: Several VanEck ETFs may make investments in non-U.S. corporations classified as "passive foreign investment companies". Generally speaking, PFICs are non-U.S. corporations having 50% or more of their assets invested in cash or securities, or having 75% or more of their gross income originating from passive sources, including but not limited to interest, dividends and rents. In other words, these foreign companies primarily derive their revenue streams from investments (rather than operations). Please refer to your VanEck ETF's Statement of Additional Information (SAI) for further information on PFICs.

IRS Circular 230 disclosure: VanEck does not provide legal, tax or accounting advice. Any statement contained in this communication concerning U.S. tax matters is not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of avoiding penalties imposed on the relevant taxpayer. Shareholders or potential shareholders of the VanEck ETFs should obtain their own independent tax advice based on their particular circumstances.

About VanEck

VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm's drive to identify asset classes and trends – including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange traded funds in 2006 – that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.

Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of November 30, 2022, VanEck managed approximately $71.5 billion in assets, including utual funds, ETFs and institutional accounts. The firm's capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making around market and index selection underlying VanEck's passive strategies.

Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients' interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm's mission.

The principal risks of investing in VanEck ETFs include sector, market, economic, political, foreign currency, world event, index tracking and non-diversification risks, as well as fluctuations in net asset value and the risks associated with investing in less developed capital markets. The assets of some Funds may be concentrated in a particular sector and may be subject to more risk than investments in a diverse group of sectors. The Funds may loan their securities, which may subject them to additional credit and counterparty risk. Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk, credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer's ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline. High-yield bonds are subject to greater risk of loss of income and principal than higher-rated securities. Bonds and bond funds will decrease in value as interest rates rise. In addition when interest rates fall income may decline. Please see the prospectus of each Fund for more complete information regarding each Fund's specific risks.

To receive a distribution, you must have been a registered shareholder of the relevant VanEck ETFs on the record date. Distributions are paid to shareholders on the payment date. Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions.

Fund shares are not individually redeemable and will be issued and redeemed at their NAV only through certain authorized broker-dealers in large, specified blocks of shares called "creation units" and otherwise can be bought and sold only through exchange trading. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. You will incur brokerage expenses when trading Fund shares in the secondary market.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. Bonds and bond funds will decrease in value as interest rates rise. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of a Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contains this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

