VanEck Announces Yearend Distributions for VanEck Equity ETFs

VanEck announced today the following 2022 annual distributions per share for its VanEck® equity exchange-traded funds.

Ex-Date: December 19, 2022

Record Date: December 20, 2022

Payable Date: December 23, 2022

Natural Resources

 

Ticker

Income

Approximate %
of Income
from PFICs

Short-Term
Capital Gain

Long-Term
Capital Gain

VanEck Agribusiness ETF

MOO

$ 1.8466

5%

None

None

VanEck Future of Food ETF

YUMY

$ 0.2560

None

None

None

VanEck Gold Miners ETF

GDX

$ 0.4762

None

None

None

VanEck Green Metals ETF

GMET

$ 0.7250

<1%

None

None

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

GDXJ

$ 0.1825

93%

None

None

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF

SMOG

$ 1.4580

None

None

None

VanEck Natural Resources ETF

HAP

$ 1.6140

2%

None

None

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF

CRAK

$ 0.9600

None

None

None

VanEck Oil Services ETF

OIH

$ 2.8887

None

None

None

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

REMX

$ 1.1867

81%

None

None

VanEck Steel ETF

SLX

$ 2.8767

None

None

None

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF

NLR

$ 1.1093

4%

None

None

Thematic

Ticker

Income

Approximate %
of Income
from PFICs

Short-Term
Capital Gain

Long-Term
Capital Gain

VanEck Biotech ETF

BBH

$ 0.7488

<1%

None

None

VanEck Environmental Services ETF

EVX

$ 0.5588

None

None

None

VanEck Gaming ETF

BJK

$ 0.1683

10%

None

None

VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF

RNEW

$ 0.0600

None

None

None

VanEck Retail ETF

RTH

$ 1.8448

None

None

None

VanEck Semiconductor ETF

SMH

$ 2.4010

None

None

None

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

ESPO

$ 0.3917

None

None

None

Digital Assets

Ticker

Income

Approximate %
of Income
from PFICs

Short-Term
Capital Gain

Long-Term
Capital Gain

VanEck Digital Assets Mining ETF

DAM

None

None

None

None

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

DAPP

None

None

None

None

Country/Regional

Ticker

Income

Approximate %
of Income
from PFICs

Short-Term
Capital Gain

Long-Term
Capital Gain

VanEck Africa Index ETF

AFK

$ 0.5759

1%

None

None

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF

BRF

$ 0.5571

6%

None

None

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF

GLCN

$ 0.5750

3%

None

None

VanEck ChiNext ETF

CNXT

None

None

None

None

VanEck Digital India ETF

DGIN

$ 0.2700

None

None

None

VanEck Egypt Index ETF

EGPT

$ 0.2667

None

None

None

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF

GLIN

$ 0.5556

34%

None

None

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

IDX

$ 0.6316

3%

None

None

VanEck Israel ETF

ISRA

$ 0.4848

20%

None

None

VanEck Russia ETF

RSX

None

None

None

None

VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF

RSXJ

None

None

None

None

VanEck Vietnam ETF

VNM

$ 0.1106

37%

None

None

Strategic Equity

Ticker

Income

Approximate %
of Income
from PFICs

Short-Term
Capital Gain

Long-Term
Capital Gain

VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF

MOTE

$ 0.2143

None

None

None

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF

MOTG

$ 0.7000

None

None

$ 0.4702

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF

MOTI

$ 0.9474

5%

None

None

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF

SMOT

$ 0.0644

None

None

None

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

MOAT

$ 0.8119

None

None

None

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF

BUZZ

$ 0.0488

None

None

None

The majority, and possibly all, of the dividend distributions will be paid out of net investment income earned by the Funds. A portion of these distributions may come from net short-term or long-term realized capital gains or return of capital.

The final tax treatment of these dividends will be reported to shareholders on their 1099-DIV form, which is mailed after the close of each calendar year. The amount of dividends paid by each ETF may vary from time to time. Past dividend amounts are no guarantee of future dividend payment amounts.

Passive Foreign Investment Company (PFIC) Income: Several VanEck ETFs may make investments in non-U.S. corporations classified as "passive foreign investment companies". Generally speaking, PFICs are non-U.S. corporations having 50% or more of their assets invested in cash or securities, or having 75% or more of their gross income originating from passive sources, including but not limited to interest, dividends and rents. In other words, these foreign companies primarily derive their revenue streams from investments (rather than operations). Please refer to your VanEck ETF's Statement of Additional Information (SAI) for further information on PFICs.

IRS Circular 230 disclosure: VanEck does not provide legal, tax or accounting advice. Any statement contained in this communication concerning U.S. tax matters is not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of avoiding penalties imposed on the relevant taxpayer. Shareholders or potential shareholders of the VanEck ETFs should obtain their own independent tax advice based on their particular circumstances.

About VanEck

VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm's drive to identify asset classes and trends – including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange traded funds in 2006 – that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.

Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of November 30, 2022, VanEck managed approximately $71.5 billion in assets, including utual funds, ETFs and institutional accounts. The firm's capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making around market and index selection underlying VanEck's passive strategies.

Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients' interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm's mission.

The principal risks of investing in VanEck ETFs include sector, market, economic, political, foreign currency, world event, index tracking and non-diversification risks, as well as fluctuations in net asset value and the risks associated with investing in less developed capital markets. The assets of some Funds may be concentrated in a particular sector and may be subject to more risk than investments in a diverse group of sectors. The Funds may loan their securities, which may subject them to additional credit and counterparty risk. Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk, credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer's ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline. High-yield bonds are subject to greater risk of loss of income and principal than higher-rated securities. Bonds and bond funds will decrease in value as interest rates rise. In addition when interest rates fall income may decline. Please see the prospectus of each Fund for more complete information regarding each Fund's specific risks.

To receive a distribution, you must have been a registered shareholder of the relevant VanEck ETFs on the record date. Distributions are paid to shareholders on the payment date. Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions.

Fund shares are not individually redeemable and will be issued and redeemed at their NAV only through certain authorized broker-dealers in large, specified blocks of shares called "creation units" and otherwise can be bought and sold only through exchange trading. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. You will incur brokerage expenses when trading Fund shares in the secondary market.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. Bonds and bond funds will decrease in value as interest rates rise. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of a Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contains this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Van Eck Securities Corporation, Distributor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Van Eck Associates Corporation
666 Third Avenue
New York, NY 10017
800.826.2333

