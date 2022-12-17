Hospital Drive between Old Center Rd and Depot Hill Rd, St Johnsbury
Hospital Drive between Old Center Rd and Depot Hill Rd is currently closed due to multiple vehicles stuck in the roadway.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
