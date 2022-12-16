Reflections of the Past: Naval History and Heritage Command facilitates discussion to enhance critical thinking, exercise planning

Rear Adm. Jeffrey “Caesar” Czerewko, CSG 4 Commander, welcomed both historians to the command and emphasized the importance of critical thinking and diving deep into the “why” of past failures and successes.

“At CSG 4, we design, plan and execute comprehensive training that replicates the high-end fight and we recommend certification of those units to U.S. Fleet Forces Command for world-wide deployment,” said Czerewko. “We also believe in continuous improvement and adapt a learning mindset for our own processes, as well as for our training audiences in order to maximize naval power. An historical perspective is critical to help us navigate the uncertainty and ambiguity inherent in war. An enduring relationship with the Naval History and Heritage Command will help achieve our objectives of enhanced lethality and effectiveness for our naval forces.”



During the discussion, Whitmire explored the concepts of extreme versus calculated risk by referencing noteworthy events such as Doolittle’s Raid and the Battle of Midway. She also broadly highlighted the use of rules of engagement, the attrition of forces, identifying acceptable risk, and the idea of mission accomplishment.

“We cannot fully apply past lessons to the present, but we can make connections to shape our perceptions and adapt to our warfighting environment,” said Whitmire. “We remember the past and develop a more strategic lens as we move forward as a nation.”

Dave Gellene, CSG 4’s exercise director, has served at CSG 4 since 2007. Since his time with the command, he has experienced over 60 exercises and is proud of the command’s reputation to prepare strike group commanders and their assets for deployment.

“CSG 4 has a critical mission to ensure deploying units are ready to answer the call,” said Gellene. “Our exercise scenarios reflect real-world competitors, aggressors, and events that our warfighters may actually see on deployment. CSG 4 is a learning organization and we strive for excellence. Discussions like the one with Naval History and Heritage Command are critical as we work to refine how we train and educate the fleet.”

Whitmire emphasized that the warfighting landscapes of World War I and World War II were very different from the landscape of today. This is mainly because of enhanced technologies, communication tactics, cyber capabilities, and the speed that information travels.

“The impact of public opinion, media, social media, and politics will most certainly shape any conflicts in the near or far-distant future,” said Whitmire. “What I hope the CSG 4 staff learned from the discussion and presentation is that while our environment continues to evolve, we must never forget those leaders who have come before us and their experiences, or forget how we can continue to self-assess and build strength from the past.”

CSG 4 is a team that consists of experienced Sailors, Marines, government civilians and reservists, who mentor, train and assess U.S. 2nd Fleet combat forces to forward-deploy in support and defense of national interests. CSG 4’s experts shape the readiness of U.S. 2nd Fleet Carrier Strike Groups (CSG), Expeditionary Strike Groups (ESG), Amphibious Readiness Groups (ARG) and independent deploying ships through live, at-sea and synthetic training, as well as academic instruction. Along with its subordinate commands, Tactical Training Group Atlantic (TTGL) and Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic (EWTGL), CSG 4 prepares every Atlantic-based CSG, ARG and independent deployer for sustained forward-deployed high-tempo operations.